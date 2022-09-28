Man arrested in Dorchester on New York arrest warrant

Raheim Andrew Robinson was arrested at around 6:00 a.m. at 100 Callender St. in Dorchester Boston police said in a statement said.

Boston police on Wednesday assisted with the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester wanted for two counts of second degree murder in Rochester, N.Y.

Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force, the Special Investigations unit, and the major crimes unit of Rochester Police Department, took part in the arrest.

He was arraigned on a single charge of fugitive from justice and will be extradited to New York where he will be arraigned on the warrant from their jurisdiction, said the statement.

