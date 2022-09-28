Methuen honors the fallen with The Wall That Heals

The wall and an accompanying exhibit arrived received an escort by police and fire officials as well as motorcycles, Jeeps, and antique cars.

The wall includes the names of two soldiers from Methuen, Private First-Class Richard E. Potter, and Private First-Class John Albert Fontaine .

The Wall That Heals , a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, made its way to Methuen Tuesday, where it will be open to the public later this week, the city’s veterans service officer said.

“It was just amazing, absolutely amazing,” Paul Jensen, the city’s veterans services officer said. “And the streets were lined with kids with flags from the school.”

The exhibit, which was in Bedford last week, bears the names of more than 58,000 veterans and members of the US Armed Forces killed during the war. It will be will be open to the public 24-hours a day at the PFC Richard E. Potter Field on Pelham St. “rain or shine” from Thursday until Sunday at 2 p.m., according to the city’s website.

“The [interesting] thing about this venue is [that] we are actually on a field named after someone on the wall,” Jensen said.

Having the wall in Methuen is “very significant” and recognizes the sacrifices that were made by thousands of soldiers in Vietnam, he said.

“To me it’s a community wide event, so it touches everybody,” Jensen said. “It doesn’t just touch veterans. Anybody that’s been to the wall knows it’s a very moving experience and it just brings to light the whole notion of service and sacrifice.”

The Potter family is going to carry the panel with Richard’s name on it to the field on Wednesday, when the wall is constructed, Jensen said.

Patric Potter, Richard’s brother, said he was very happy when he heard the wall was going to be on display in Methuen. He said it was “very emotional” to learn that he would be carrying the panel bearing this brother’s name to the field.

“It’s a great honor,” Potter said in an interview. ” It’s [been] 55-years since he was killed in Vietnam and people still haven’t forgotten, so that’s important to us.”

Richard, who was 19-year-old when he was killed, was very proud to be serving his country, Potter said. He was only in Vietnam for about four to five weeks.

“He was a medic, so he was in some heavy action,” Potter said.

Laurence Sousa, Fontaine’s stepbrother, said it is a “great honor” to have the wall in Methuen. He plans to visit the wall with Fontaine’s 95-year-old aunt.

“We’re the last of the family, her and I,” Sousa said.

Sousa said that seeing the wall and the names on it is a powerful experience.

“I can’t explain it,” Sousa said of seeing the wall. “It gets you when you get there...it reminds you of things.”

Sousa said Fontaine was “very easy going” and became a machinist going into the service. He served as a medic and wrote letters to his family expressing concern about the children in Vietnam.

“He was very concerned about the children over there,” Sousa said. “He felt for things.”

Potter said that he hopes people will remember his older brother, who was awarded a Bronze Star with valor, and all of the veterans who participated in the Vietnam War.

“On a daily basis I still think about him,” Potter said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.