New federal funding aims to help R.I. improve resiliency at shore access points

“No matter what we do in Rhode Island with respect to mitigation, we’re still going to have to protect our state from the global changes that are happening,” said state Department of Environmental Management Director Terrence Gray at a news conference Tuesday at Gull Cove, which is right off Route 24.

New federal funding will help solve that problem, advocates say — using natural buffers and smart design, rather than gray seawalls, to adapt to sea level rise.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — The trail to the end of the Gull Cove shore access site looks pretty narrow even at low tide, like the sort of bumpy and difficult roadway in a car commercial demonstrating the newest model’s superior handling. During a particularly high tide, the path can get entirely inundated, potentially stranding the very same vehicles that are helping contribute to the erosion problem in the first place.

The funding comes from the National Coastal Resilience Fund, which US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse helped create. A similar project at the Quonochontaug Breachway in Charlestown is also getting funding. Together for Gull Cove and the Quonnie Breachway, the funding is $200,000.

“It’s vitally important that Rhode Island has the resources to take on a project like this,” Whitehouse said.

The money is for engineering and permitting work, and does not include funding for the work itself, which will come later. The Department of Environmental Management received the grants and is working with Save The Bay and The Nature Conservancy. Representatives from both groups were on hand Tuesday in Portsmouth.

The site might look like a natural peninsula to the untrained eye, but it was actually created in the 20th century when the state extracted gravel from an area along on the northern tip of Aquidneck Island that used to be an apple orchard.

The federal funding announced Tuesday would help make it more resilient to climate change. One possibility that’s been discussed, but isn’t set in stone, is cutting off the end of the pathway to vehicular access where it narrows. The area would still be accessible to people on foot.

They’d also use natural buffers to protect the area and remove debris to improve lateral access. And they’d pull back some parking from the area right by the water, reconfiguring it to get the same number of cars into an organized area as you currently can in a chaotic one. The Department of Transportation has a lot nearby, which could potentially be of some use.

In the case of the Quonnie, advocates envision pulling a vulnerable roadway further back inland on the eastern side of the breachway, and elevating sections of it, while improving public access along the breachway and doing habitat restoration. The roadway leads to the popular state-owned Quonnie boat ramp. The opposite side of the breachway has been a flashpoint for coastal access disputes.

To Department of Environmental Management experts like Caitlin Chaffee, who’s been working on these initiatives for years, the Gull Cove and Quonnie projects are low-hanging fruit: Because the state controls those properties, they’re a little easier to do than if they were privately owned. But there are plenty of other projects around the state that require similar thinking, Chaffee said.

It’s a two-part problem, Chaffee said: The pandemic prompted a lot of people to go outside and use these outdoor amenities, exacerbating the conflicts over shore access — all while pressures like sea level rise are impacting the sites.

“You see those two things converging,” said Chaffee, who’s now the reserve manager at the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. “That’s why it’s important to show that we’re being proactive about it and trying to make these places resilient.”

In other words: You can’t have shore access if you don’t have a shore.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.