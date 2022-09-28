Open studios, open skating, and a film under the open sky

Sprawl out on the lawn of Hamilton’s Patton Homestead for a moonlit screening of “Field of Dreams” Oct. 14. Settle down with refreshments from True North Ale and Sheila’s Food Truck — or pack a homemade picnic. The film starts at 7:15 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m., visitors can meet members of Holliston’s Mudville Vintage Ball Club, a history-minded baseball team that still plays by the Massachusetts rules of 1858. Admission is free, but a $10 per person or $20 per family donation is requested. The Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St. For more information, visit pattonhomestead.org .

The HONK! Festival will bring its unique blend of live music and lively movements back to Somerville , Boston, and Cambridge Oct. 7-9. Established in 2006, HONK! celebrates the intersection of political activism and performance, drawing bands from as far as Chile and as near as down the street. Things kick off Thursday, Oct. 6, with a pre-festival gathering at Union Square. From about noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, pop-up events will take place in and around Davis Square. Around noon Sunday, 20 bands will march to Harvard Square before taking the main stage at Oktoberfest. For more information, visit honkfest.org .

The Wellesley Council on Aging is hosting a health and wellness fair Oct. 13 at its 500 Washington St. site. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can speak with more than 40 experts in Medicare and Medicaid, senior legal advisers, and more. Free health screenings also will be available. Admission is free. There will be light refreshments and a raffle drawn every half hour. For more information, visit wellesleyfriendscoa.org.

Sharpen your blades and lace on up: Public ice skating returns to the Veterans Memorial Skating Rink in Waltham Oct. 4. The rink will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.; weekend public skating will begin in mid-November. Open skating runs until March, and specific hours are subject to change. Admission is $10, $6 for children and seniors. Bring your own skates or rent a pair on-site for $7. For more information, visit city.waltham.ma.us.

Sixteen Gloucester and Rockport artists will open their studio doors to visitors as part of the Cape Ann Artisans’ 39th fall tour. Oct. 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can drop by 15 studios during a self-guided tour. Browse a selection of pottery, sculpture, paintings, and more, and connect with local artists in their creative spaces. Admission is free, and advanced route planning is recommended. For a complete list of participating artisans and a map of studios, visit capeannartisans.com.

Join Mansfield Public Library Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. for an in-person discussion of Stephen Puleo’s “Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission.” The book tells the true story of the Jamestown, a Boston-based ship that carried food to a famine-ravaged Ireland in 1847. Continuing a series of discussions on the book, the library will host genealogist Michael Brophy for a workshop on Irish genealogy databases Oct. 13. Admission is free to both events, but prior registration is required for the second. For more information and to register, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com.









