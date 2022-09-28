Person dies in mobile home fire in Hooksett, N.H.

A person died after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Hooksett, N. H., Tuesday night, officials said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Hooksett firefighters responded to reports of a person inside a building with smoke at 1 Skyline Ave., according to a joint statement from the town’s police and fire departments and the state fire marshal’s office.

Upon arrival, firefighters entered the building and found the individual, who was unconscious, the statement said. The person was brought to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.