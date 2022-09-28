Report faults BPS leaders for failing to respond to Mission Hill school problems

The report by the law firm Hinkley Allen, which was commissioned by Boston Public Schools, attributed the failure to adequately respond to the complaints to a “significant and recurring manifestations of a deleterious Central Staff culture” but also stressed there are many hardworking employees who have risen above this culture.

Boston school district leaders at the highest levels were aware of and failed to fully investigate several allegations of abuse and bullying at the now-shuttered Mission Hill K-8 School, according to a report released Wednesday night that faults the central offices for a breakdown in communication and an indifference at times for the children in their care.

“Over the course of our investigation, it has become apparent that the Boston Public Schools and its Central Staff reflect a bureaucratic culture that pervades much of its operations and, at times, impedes its ability to educate and protect its students and is very-much in conflict with the above-presented vision and mission,” the report said. “This is not to say that there are not highly competent, committed and hard-working leaders, officers and departments in the Boston Public Schools; there are many.”

That culture in many ways impeded the investigators from being able to fully investigate the lapses in the central offices that allowed allegations of bullying and sexual abuse and a failure to provide legally required special education services to persist for nearly a decade.

Often investigators encountered former and retired employees who were unwilling to be interviewed and were unable to confirm several allegations or how central offices responded to them because of shoddy record keeping or a lack of any documentation, according to the report.

Parents also expressed immense frustration that central office administrators often didn’t respond to their complaints describing “the problem as an ‘absence of urgency’ on the part of District officials.” In fact, one unnamed senior staff member told investigators that he or she didn’t respond for at least 48 hours to any inquiry and “stated that if it’s really an emergency, the person who tried to reach the senior staff member will try again.”

The report is the third to be completed by Hinkley Allen in less than six months regarding the wide-ranging allegations of abuse and bullying between students dating back to at least 2014, which have prompted two federal lawsuits. The allegations also span the tenures of four superintendents, potentially providing insight into how high the stakes can be when district leadership is repeatedly churning.

The first report in April found Mission Hill K-8 School endangered children by failing to address allegations of sexual abuse and pervasive bullying while also neglecting students with disabilities.

The report further found the school’s administration “created a hostile environment for teachers and staff” in an effort to keep complaints in-house and ultimately deemed the school a “failed” institution. The school closed in June.

BPS, under former superintendent Brenda Cassellius, pursued the investigation after settling a separate federal lawsuit last year with five Mission Hill families, who alleged that BPS improperly responded to allegations involving a student sexually assaulting other students. After news of the $650,000 settlement broke, BPS received complaints from other families about potential abuse at the school.

Earlier this year, two families filed a new lawsuit in federal court over the district’s failure to protect students from bullying and retaliation at the now-defunct Mission Hill K-8 School, as well as noncompliance with disability and civil rights laws.

The report represents one of the first high-profile issues that Superintendent Mary Skipper has had to publicly respond to with remedies since officially starting her job on Monday.

“What happened with students and families at Mission Hill cannot happen again,” Skipper said in a written statement before the meeting. “I applaud the courage of the many families who came forward to share their story with investigators.”

Skipper said she is taking several steps to address the findings. Among them: She is ordering an audit of BPS’ systems and protocols and the implementation of those protocols, leaning on the expertise of an independent auditing firm; reorganizing the district’s senior leadership team, breaking schools into various regions, so they have better oversight by central office administrators; and adding four new positions to the Success Boston office, which investigates complaints of student bullying. The report noted the office does good work but is short-staffed.

The report was originally scheduled to be released two weeks ago, but school district leaders abruptly withdrew it from the School Committee agenda because officials were still redacting portions of the report.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.