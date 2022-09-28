Rhode Island has surpassed $1 billion in sports bets

Rhode Islanders (and the outsiders who use our sportsbook) have wagered more than $1 billion since the state started taking sports bets nearly four years ago, and let’s just say the house is winning at a higher-than-average clip.
The Bally’s casinos and the online sportsbook have had a hold rate – the amount of money they keep compared to the amount wagered – of 8.6 percent since 2018, according to Legal Sports Report, which tracks state-by-state betting data. The national average is 7.2 percent.
In other words, of the $1.2 billion in bets that have been placed in Rhode Island, the sportsbooks have netted $105 million over the past four years. The state collects 51 percent of all sports betting revenue, while IGT gets 32 percent and Bally’s/Twin River earns 17 percent.
So how does Rhode Island’s performance compare to the rest of the country?
Here’s a look at the hold rate in the 27 states that have publicly reported their sports betting figures.
Delaware 14.7 percent
Montana 13.5 percent
Washington, D.C. 12.5 percent
Maryland 11.9 percent
Mississippi 11.2 percent
Arkansas 10.5 percent
Wyoming 9.3 percent
Louisiana 9.1 percent
Oregon 8.9 percent
Tennessee 8.8 percent
Virginia 8.8 percent
Rhode Island 8.6 percent
South Dakota 8.4 percent
Connecticut 8 percent
Michigan 8 percent
Indiana 7.9 percent
West Virginia 7.9 percent
New York 7.7 percent
Arizona 7.6 percent
Pennsylvania 7.6 percent
Illinois 7.2 percent
New Hampshire 6.8 percent
New Jersey 6.8 percent
Iowa 6.3 percent
Colorado 6.2 percent
Nevada 5.62 percent
As we know, Massachusetts is in the process of getting its sportsbook up and running, which could cut into Rhode Island’s gambling revenue.
