RHODE MAP

Rhode Island has surpassed $1 billion in sports bets

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated September 28, 2022, 29 minutes ago
A betting sheet at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Rhode Islanders (and the outsiders who use our sportsbook) have wagered more than $1 billion since the state started taking sports bets nearly four years ago, and let’s just say the house is winning at a higher-than-average clip.

The Bally’s casinos and the online sportsbook have had a hold rate – the amount of money they keep compared to the amount wagered – of 8.6 percent since 2018, according to Legal Sports Report, which tracks state-by-state betting data. The national average is 7.2 percent.

In other words, of the $1.2 billion in bets that have been placed in Rhode Island, the sportsbooks have netted $105 million over the past four years. The state collects 51 percent of all sports betting revenue, while IGT gets 32 percent and Bally’s/Twin River earns 17 percent.

So how does Rhode Island’s performance compare to the rest of the country?

Here’s a look at the hold rate in the 27 states that have publicly reported their sports betting figures.

Delaware 14.7 percent

Montana 13.5 percent

Washington, D.C. 12.5 percent

Maryland 11.9 percent

Mississippi 11.2 percent

Arkansas 10.5 percent

Wyoming 9.3 percent

Louisiana 9.1 percent

Oregon 8.9 percent

Tennessee 8.8 percent

Virginia 8.8 percent

Rhode Island 8.6 percent

South Dakota 8.4 percent

Connecticut 8 percent

Michigan 8 percent

Indiana 7.9 percent

West Virginia 7.9 percent

New York 7.7 percent

Arizona 7.6 percent

Pennsylvania 7.6 percent

Illinois 7.2 percent

New Hampshire 6.8 percent

New Jersey 6.8 percent

Iowa 6.3 percent

Colorado 6.2 percent

Nevada 5.62 percent

As we know, Massachusetts is in the process of getting its sportsbook up and running, which could cut into Rhode Island’s gambling revenue.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

