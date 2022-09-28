State grant to help town fund climate change action plan

Brookline was recently awarded a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness action grant by the Baker administration’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, according to Town Administrator Chas Carey.
The town will use the $75,000 grant to help fund its Climate Crisis Action and Resiliency Plan Update, Carey said in a statement. The updated plan is intended to create a comprehensive framework for Brookline to achieve zero emissions by 2040.
“Brookline has a longstanding commitment to pursuing sustainability and climate-friendly initiatives, and this grant is just the latest example,” Carey said in the statement. “Congratulations to all of the staff and community partners who made this possible, and who will continue the work of developing and achieving meaningful climate goals.”
The project will begin in the late fall and will include an environmental justice community tree-planting pilot program “that will engage our community, sequester carbon, and help with cooling mitigation’' in one of the town’s neighborhoods, the statement said.
It will also dovetail with the town’s Emergency Management Team’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan, the statement said.
Select Board Chair Heather Hamilton said in the statement that the grant “will give the Town of Brookline an opportunity to transition into a phase of defining specific, actionable items to address our climate crisis.”
