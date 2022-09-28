State grant to help town fund climate change action plan

Brookline was recently awarded a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness action grant by the Baker administration’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, according to Town Administrator Chas Carey.

The town will use the $75,000 grant to help fund its Climate Crisis Action and Resiliency Plan Update, Carey said in a statement. The updated plan is intended to create a comprehensive framework for Brookline to achieve zero emissions by 2040.

“Brookline has a longstanding commitment to pursuing sustainability and climate-friendly initiatives, and this grant is just the latest example,” Carey said in the statement. “Congratulations to all of the staff and community partners who made this possible, and who will continue the work of developing and achieving meaningful climate goals.”