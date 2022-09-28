Stow authorities say package at shopping center poses no danger

A suspicious package reported at a shopping plaza in Stow Wednesday morning posed no danger to the public, authorities said.

At 11 a.m., Stow police and fire departments responded to a report of a “suspicious item” at the Stow Shopping Center on Great Road, officials said. First responders waited for the State Police Bomb Squad to clear the scene.

Around 1:15 p.m., the Bomb Squad concluded that the package was not a threat to the public, officials said.