Advocates call for new national focus on those detained elsewhere

The annual research report is based on interviews with 60 people, including former hostages and wrongful detainees and their relatives as well as former government officials.

The report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation also recommends that Congress authorize funding to pay for hostage families to visit Washington to meet with US government officials, as well as to provide support — whether clothing, temporary housing, or medical care — for returning hostages.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration should create a new position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans who are wrongfully detained in foreign countries, and fund an interagency office tasked with helping free hostages, according to a report Wednesday from a leading advocacy group.

It was released amid heightened public attention on the plight of American hostages and detainees, thanks in part to the continued imprisonment in Russia of WNBA star Brittney Griner on drug-related charges. The United States has been trying to bring home Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan, but those efforts have so far not been successful.

There have been some high-profile releases in the last six months, including an April prisoner swap with Russia that secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed and a deal with the Taliban that freed an American contractor, Mark Frerichs, who had been abducted in Afghanistan more than two years ago. Two Americans, including an oil executive, were released from Venezuelan government custody in March, though Caracas is continuing to hold numerous other Americans.

In addition, family members of detainees have demonstrated in recent months outside the White House and in New York, and a mural unveiled this summer in Washington depicting faces of Americans jailed abroad added to the publicity.

Yet more than 60 Americans are still being held hostage or wrongfully detained, and the report’s authors say such cases appear tougher to resolve than they were a decade ago. Nearly half of the US nationals who are still detained have been held for five years or longer, the report says.

The report also says the number of countries holding Americans captives has grown over the last decade, totaling 19 in 2022. Seventy-five percent of currently detained Americans are being held by China, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, the report says.

The Biden administration has said publicly that it regards the release of hostages as a top priority, though officials have also noted that such resolutions can involve difficult decisions — particularly in the case of prisoner swaps involving lawfully convicted felons in the United States — and that the United States is not the only country with a say in the matter.

In the case of Griner and Whelan, for instance, the administration says it has not received a productive response from Russia to a substantial offer it made several months ago for their release.

The report makes 10 recommendations, including empowering and funding the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a unit based at FBI headquarters but made up of representatives from different agencies.

Because the interagency cell is led by the FBI, the report says, it creates the perception that the unit operates on the FBI’s behalf rather than the whole of government. It recommends that the cell be supervised by rotating leaders from across different agencies, “so it can remain neutral, impactful, and influential across the interagency,” and that the Biden administration consider relocating it away from the FBI and elevating the position of director to a more senior role.

The report also recommends the creation of a new position at the National Security Council who would serve as a deputy assistant to the president and special coordinator for detentions. The person would also engage with the regional directorates with the regional directorates.

“In addition,” the report says, “having direct access to the president is critical to ensure that wrongful detainee issues are better prioritized and understood.”

The foundation was named after James Foley, a freelance journalist who was among a group of Westerners brutally murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. Two British IS militants, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with those deaths and are serving life sentences.

The murders of Foley and other Americans at the hands of IS operatives reshaped the US government’s approach to hostage-taking, spurring the creation of the fusion cell as well as a new office within the State Department known as the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Associated Press

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator who is the GOP nominee for governor, said in 2019 that women who violated his proposed abortion ban should be charged with murder.

The comment, first resurfaced Tuesday by NBC News, is the latest development in the high-profile and contentious race for Pennsylvania governor, which has seen Mastriano — who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump in May — appeal to hard-right voters with a mix of Christian nationalism, stop-the-steal election denialism, and support for a total abortion ban.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, the issue of abortion has upended the mid-terms, energizing the Democratic base and throwing into question what was previously widely expected to be a GOP landslide. Under Mastriano, Pennsylvania could become the latest in over a dozen US states to entirely or largely outlaw abortions.

In a 2019 interview with Pennsylvania radio station WITF, Mastriano spoke about a bill he sponsored in the state legislature that would have outlawed abortion as soon as cardiac activity is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy.

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 912 would have made significantly harsher existing legislation in the state, which allows abortions up to 24 weeks — and beyond in cases where the mother’s life and health would be demonstrably endangered otherwise.

But in the interview, Mastriano was asked whether a woman who had an abortion 10 weeks into a pregnancy would be charged with murder under his proposed measure.

“OK, let’s go back to the basic question there,” Mastriano responded. “Is that a human being? Is that a little boy or girl? If it is, it deserves equal protection under the law.”

The interviewer asked Mastriano if he was saying that a woman who underwent an abortion at 10 weeks gestation should be charged with murder.

“Yes, I am,” Mastriano replied.

Pennsylvania is a purple state with a Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, and a Republican-controlled state legislature.

Mastriano’s opponent in November’s race, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has pitched himself as the last line of defense for Pennsylvanians’ abortion rights.

In September of last year, he joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Department of Justice’s challenge to a proposed six-week abortion ban in Texas. In May, Shapiro told The New York Times: “The legislature is going to put a bill on the desk of the next governor to ban abortion. Every one of my opponents would sign it into law, and I would veto it.”

Meanwhile, Mastriano is a controversial figure in the state. He has been accused of Islamophobic comments, been photographed wearing a Confederate uniform, and was on the US Capitol grounds on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a pro-Trump mob.

Washington Post