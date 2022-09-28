See photos and videos from Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

Hurricane Ian is washing over the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon and is projected to cause catastrophic damage with winds up to 155 miles per hour as it nears Category 5 status.
People across the Sunshine State have captured footage as the storm begins to roll in, posting images and videos of the intense rain across social media.
Live video on the @weatherchannel from @SevereStudios showing dangerous storm surge moving into Fort Myers, Florida. #Ian #FLwx pic.twitter.com/g5kkCDCGWg— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) September 28, 2022
#GOESEast captured this incredible view of the inside of #Hurricane #Ian's eye as the storm approached Florida.— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 28, 2022
Latest: https://t.co/FYrreOueMf#FLwx pic.twitter.com/ulAYnrtw9z
Max storm surge eye wall Hurricane Ian Pine Island FL pic.twitter.com/6Mf9Ezvv3M— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022
#HurricaneIan will make landfall along the west coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon, putting places from Tampa to Fort Myers at risk for extremely dangerous storm surge among other hazards.— AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 28, 2022
Details: https://t.co/UZDd0ikm4i pic.twitter.com/YRpuguAhl0
#BREAKING: #SanibelIsland getting wrecked by #HurricaneIan’s storm surge pic.twitter.com/yvQ6vJJLIa— Leonardo Feldman (@LeoFeldmanNEWS) September 28, 2022
WATCH: Hurricane Ian, which is close to a Category 5 storm, approaching the coast of Florida pic.twitter.com/lJspWDxWqt— BNO News (@BNONews) September 28, 2022
Powerful storm surge reported. #HurricaneIan close to making landfall pic.twitter.com/MQch48aOy7— Leonardo Feldman (@LeoFeldmanNEWS) September 28, 2022
Good grief. Sanibel Island in the eyewall of Cat 4 Hurricane Ian #hurricaneian #SanibelIsland— Mike Naso (@IPRTropicUpdate) September 28, 2022
Video from SevereStudioshttps://t.co/2C3r57443Q pic.twitter.com/PaQ9iLTAM1
MAJOR storm surge Pine Island, Florida Dominator Fore Hurricane Ian eye wall pic.twitter.com/WUQHLtaQvi— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022
This is a clip from our live cam on Captiva Island.— Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) September 28, 2022
The eastern eye wall of hurricane Ian is now moving ashore.
If everything holds, when we check this camera again in about an hour, we could very well see at least 10 feet of water. @foxweather pic.twitter.com/HTdG5yz9aE
These traffic cameras from Sanibel Island are incredible. The surge is rushing in like crazy. pic.twitter.com/y71FIg7jhe— Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) September 28, 2022
