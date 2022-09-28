fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos and videos from Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Shealagh Sullivan Globe Correspondent,Updated September 28, 2022, 12 minutes ago
People walk on the Ballast Point Pier in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian on WednesdayChris O'Meara/Associated Press

Hurricane Ian is washing over the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon and is projected to cause catastrophic damage with winds up to 155 miles per hour as it nears Category 5 status.

People across the Sunshine State have captured footage as the storm begins to roll in, posting images and videos of the intense rain across social media.

Angel Disbrow and Selena Disbrow play in mud exposed by a low tide as Hurricane Ian approaches Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. HILARY SWIFT/NYT
A boarded up gas station is still open for business as Hurricane Ian approaches Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. HILARY SWIFT/NYT
Simon Butcher, Leo Butcher, and Henry Butcher survey a section of Tampa Bay that is normally underwater as Hurricane Ian approaches in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. BOB CROSLIN/NYT
Utility trucks are staged for help after Hurricane Ian moves through the state, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)John Raoux/Associated Press

