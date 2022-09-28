Harness the power of the phone to attract young voters

It was great to hear a Generation Z voice discussing the opportunity their generation has to be engaged in politics (“Why the midterms may send more young voters to the polls than ever before,” Opinion, Sept. 19). However, more can be done. Young voters’ turnout in the last midterm election was still significantly lower than the national average.

Gen Z is a highly engaged generation of activists who grew up with unlimited access to the digital world, always remaining logged on. This creates opportunity to mobilize youth to turn out in higher numbers for every election.

We need to harness the power of their omnipresent smartphones to promote healthy civic habits that encourage young political engagement. A phone app can be a powerful tool to deliver nonpartisan election information while engaging users in the digital, social atmosphere that they are accustomed to through reminders, daily quizzes, and by giving them rewards for participating. Building a community online of thoughtful and engaging participation where young voters can be active and informed is crucial to driving higher voter turnout among this demographic.