Vineyard’s year-rounders face health disparities, gaps in assistance

Brian MacQuarrie’s “On the Vineyard, change and challenge belie the postcard image” (Page A1, Sept. 25) highlights the island’s extreme wealth gap and growing diversity and the inability of hard-working people to meet their basic needs.

Last year, Health Imperatives’ Martha’s Vineyard Sexual and Reproductive Health Services served 1,100 residents: 50 percent un- or underinsured, 30 percent with limited English proficiency, 41 percent Hispanic, 13 percent Black, and 12 percent multiracial.

Massachusetts is extraordinarily lucky to have public officials committed to reducing disparities and ensuring access to quality care. However, it is one of the most expensive states in the country, and since eligibility for federal health programs is based on the federal poverty level and does not take local cost of living into account, many residents of Martha’s Vineyard who cannot meet their basic needs are ineligible for assistance. To compound matters, the state’s health program that funds our clinic is not adjusted for inflation, even as health disparities worsen.