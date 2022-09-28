Home of the Week: Farmside home harvests history with a side of modern kitchen

Year built 1790

Square feet 2,214

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/Water Private/Public

Taxes $9,107 (2022)

This 1790 Colonial Farmhouse was in such disrepair that the owner called it a “squirrel condo.” Given that real estate is all about location, location, location, then this property’s setting abutting historic Arrowhead Farm and near Maudslay State Park in Newburyport was a big win for the critters.

But no more. Prior owners spent years rebuilding the home and put on an addition (in 2010).

The original part of the home dates to 1790. Robert Moreno Photography

Once owned by the Moulton family, the proprietors of Arrowhead for generations, the home gets right down to business or pleasure from the get-go: The foyer offers access to a library/family room with built-ins on the right and the living room on the left. Rough-hewn beams cross the ceilings in both rooms and connect to the home’s original rough-hewn framing. The spaces also come with four windows and red-brick fireplaces: The fireplace in the library/family room has a black gas insert framed by a white wooden mantel, while the living room one houses a free-standing cast-iron gas stove.

A half bath, just off the living room, offers a modern touch: a wall-mounted white porcelain trough sink.

The living room features exposed beams. Robert Moreno Photography

The library/family room boasts built-ins. Robert Moreno Photography

The library/family room has a fireplace with a black gas insert. Robert Moreno Photography

The half bath saves room with a wall-mounted sink. Robert Moreno Photography

The flooring throughout the house on both levels is wide-planked pine but with an espresso tint.

The living room flows into an expansive side entry (136 square feet), which is one step down and houses the stairs to the second floor. The side entry connects to the formal dining room, as does the library/family room. The dining room has a drum shade light fixture at its center, a pantry, and three windows.

Three windows flood the dining room with light. Robert Moreno Photography

The final room on this floor combines the historic with the current. The kitchen has a tall, angled ceiling bisected by a rough-hewn beam that brings continuity with the rest of the home to the design. The cabinets are white, the countertops are black soapstone, the appliances are stainless steel, and the backsplash is white subway tiles. There is a white farmhouse sink, and in keeping with the aesthetic, some of the cabinets have wire-screen doors. An island with a wood top provides seating for two. Two globe pendant lights hang overhead.

There is more room to dine at the corner banquette, which sits under a bank of windows. The picture frame molding on the backrest adds a historic touch, while the red cushion offers a welcome pop of color.

The kitchen island offers more seating and storage space. Robert Moreno Photography

Some of the cabinets feature wire-screen doors. Robert Moreno Photography

The banquette sits under a bank of windows in the kitchen. Robert Moreno Photography

The upstairs landing offers more than enough space for a bench. Robert Moreno Photography

The home’s three bedrooms and two baths are on the second floor. The owner bedroom is 213 square feet and features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, four windows, and a walk-in closet with a window. The wood-burning fireplace with a white mantel adds to the comfort of the room.

The en-suite bathroom features a console sink; gray porcelain tile in a modern vertical stack; and a tub/shower combination behind a curtain. The flooring is ceramic tile.

The owner suite bath features tiling in a modern vertical stack and a console sink. Robert Moreno Photography

The owner suite has a walk-in closet. Robert Moreno Photography

The flooring in all of the bedrooms is a wide-planked pine.

The bedroom across the hall from the owner suite is a scant amount smaller (191 square feet) and has five windows, a fireplace with a white wooden mantel, and visually dramatic beams that cross a vaulted ceiling.

The final bedroom (122 square feet) has three windows but none of the dramatic beam work.

The main full bath offers a single vanity with a long, black quartz counter, a tub/shower combination behind a curtain, and a white hexagonal tile floor.

This secondary bedroom has a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Robert Moreno Photography

The main full bath on the second floor has a long soapstone counter. Robert Moreno Photography

This bedroom is 122 square feet and sits next to the main full bath. Robert Moreno Photography

The house sits on a 0.47-acre lot.

Wendy Willis of the Willis & Smith Group at Keller Williams Realty Evolution is the listing agent.

A pergola with a shade hangs over the back patio. Robert Moreno Photography

The house sits on a 0.47-acre lot. Robert Moreno Photography

The flat backyard comes with a shaded shed. Robert Moreno Photography

