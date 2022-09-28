Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris’s AL record with 61st homer

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season Wednesday night in Toronto, the Yankees slugger tying Roger Maris for the most home runs ever hit in a season by an American Leaguer.
Stuck on 60 for several games, including four straight at Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox, Judge connected in the top of the seventh off Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza for a two-run blast.
The 61 home runs are tied for the seventh-most in a season, with the six ahead of Judge and Maris’s MVP-winning 1961 season all hit between 1998-2001 by Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70, 65), and Sammy Sosa (66, 64, 63).
Advertisement