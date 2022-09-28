Bill Belichick says Mac Jones has ‘made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours’

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones has “made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours” in his recovery from a high ankle sprain and that the quarterback’s status is “day by day.’’

Jones, who didn’t practice Wednesday, was injured on the Patriots’ final offensive play Sunday against the Ravens when his left leg bent awkwardly while he was being tackled by Calais Campbell.

Belichick confirmed that veteran Brian Hoyer will be the starter if Jones can’t play this week against the Packers in Green Bay. Rookie Bailey Zappe would be the backup in that scenario.