David Krejci was away for only a year, but things changed with the Bruins in that time

“It’s great to be back, but at the same time, so many new faces,” Krejci said after practice at Warrior Arena Wednesday. “The game plan is new a little bit as well; it’s something you have to get used to it — the other guys too. [Montgomery] has got, obviously, his things and trying to do that in practices; it doesn’t happen overnight.

David Krejci has spent most of his adult life in Boston, so he feels right at home after returning from a season with Olomouc in the Czech Superliga. But the Bruins center is going to have to get used to a new coach (Jim Montgomery), some new teammates, and a new system during the preseason.

“We’re going to keep working on it and keep asking some questions because, like coach says, if one guy doesn’t understand, it’s five, six, seven guys don’t get it, either. So we’ve got to talk. Still have a couple more weeks before the first game, so hopefully we can dial in and be ready.”

A possible new wrinkle could be a five-forward power play — Krejci at the point, along with Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak. The tactic might seem risky, but not to Krejci, whose composure is difficult to upset.

“That’s something I think we worked on [Tuesday],” Krejci said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? I mean, I played on point before so many times, so I feel comfortable there.

“Obviously, I haven’t played a game in months. I just have to get up to speed. Other than that, I’m confident I can handle it. You’ve just got to make sure you get on those loose pucks, you’ve got to talk. Usually, PK is good, smart, fast forwards, so we’re going to play with the puck and not give them a chance to go the other way.”

Krejci, 36, played 1,118 games for the Bruins before returning to Olomouc last year.

“Feels good, to be honest,” Krejci said of returning. “Still kind of working on it in my head. Once you come here, it’s faster, and that’s something I’ve been working on. That’s what training camp is about and hopefully I get a couple games before the first real game.”

The Bruins, 1-1-0 in the preseason, are preparing for a game against the Flyers Saturday. They will visit the Washington Capitals for the season opener Oct. 12.

“In a way, I know the city, I have friends here outside hockey, so it’s good to be back,” Krejci said. “Right now I’m ready for some games.”