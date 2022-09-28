EMass girls’ soccer: A pair of winners from Newburyport’s Natalie DeGraves headlines Players of the Week

Julia Bois, Stoneham — The sophomore goalie recorded back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Wakefield on Thursday and Manchester-Essex on Saturday.

Tatum Cordon, Holliston — In a 2-0 blanking of Dedham on Thursday, the senior was responsible for both goals. She added another tally in a 4-0 blanking of Bellingham on Tuesday to seal the fifth straight win for Holliston (6-2-0).

Avery Curtis, Plymouth North — The junior scored in a 5-1 win over Plymouth South on Thursday, and she netted the tying goal late in the second half to help the Eagles (4-2-1) draw Patriot League rival Duxbury on Tuesday.