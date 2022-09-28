EMass girls’ soccer: A pair of winners from Newburyport’s Natalie DeGraves headlines Players of the Week

Julia Bois, Stoneham — The sophomore goalie recorded back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Wakefield on Thursday and Manchester-Essex on Saturday.
Tatum Cordon, Holliston — In a 2-0 blanking of Dedham on Thursday, the senior was responsible for both goals. She added another tally in a 4-0 blanking of Bellingham on Tuesday to seal the fifth straight win for Holliston (6-2-0).
Avery Curtis, Plymouth North — The junior scored in a 5-1 win over Plymouth South on Thursday, and she netted the tying goal late in the second half to help the Eagles (4-2-1) draw Patriot League rival Duxbury on Tuesday.
Natalie DeGraves, Newburyport — The sophomore scored two winners, first in the 77th minute of a 1-0 victory over Hamilton-Wenham. Three days later, DeGraves found the back of the net in the final minute of a win over North Reading.
Claire Egan, Ursuline — The senior keeper scored her first career goal on a penalty kick against Latin Academy before returning to goal to finish with a clean sheet. She then shut out O’Bryant in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.
