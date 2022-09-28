Game 155: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After snapping their six-game losing streak with a 13-9 win Tuesday, the Red Sox will resume their four-game series with the Orioles on Wednesday.

The 13 runs were tied for the most the Sox have scored at Fenway this season, having done so on Sept. 18 against the Royals. They have recorded at least 10 hits in 58 games in 2022, fourth best in the American League.

With the Orioles leading the season series, 9-8, the Red Sox will go for the equalizer. Rich Hill will be on the mound.