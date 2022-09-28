Game 155: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After snapping their six-game losing streak with a 13-9 win Tuesday, the Red Sox will resume their four-game series with the Orioles on Wednesday.
The 13 runs were tied for the most the Sox have scored at Fenway this season, having done so on Sept. 18 against the Royals. They have recorded at least 10 hits in 58 games in 2022, fourth best in the American League.
With the Orioles leading the season series, 9-8, the Red Sox will go for the equalizer. Rich Hill will be on the mound.
Lineups
ORIOLES (80-74): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (8-5, 3.07 ERA)
RED SOX (73-81): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.65 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Hill: Jesús Aguilar 2-10, Robinson Chirinos 0-2, Austin Hays 2-10, Jorge Mateo 1-5, Ryan McKenna 1-6, Ryan Mountcastle 3-11, Cedric Mullins 2-7, Rougned Odor 0-5, Adley Rutschman 1-2, Anthony Santander 1-7, Ramón Urías 1-5
Red Sox vs. Kremer: Christian Arroyo 1-4, Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Bobby Dalbec 1-6, Rafael Devers 2-9, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Reese McGuire 0-2, Tommy Pham 2-8, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Alex Verdugo 3-11
Batting title chase: Aaron Judge (.314) still holds a slim lead over Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.313). Bogaerts went hitless in four at-bats to dip to .310. The Yankees are in action at Toronto Wednesday, while the Twins are hosting the White Sox.
Stat of the day: Rookie Triston Casas is one of four players to hit at least five home runs and draw at least 14 walks through their first 20 career games, joining Cavan Biggio in 2019 (five home runs, 14 walks), Michael Chavis in 2019 (six home runs, 14 walks, and Alvin Davis in 1984 (nine home runs, 14 walks).
Notes: Hill tossed five innings shutout innings against the Orioles on Sept. 11 for his only victory in five starts this month. He is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 18 career appearances, including eight starts, against Baltimore. … Kremer is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox. In two starts this year, he is 0-1 record with a 4.09 ERA. … Anthony Santander has hit home runs from both sides of the plate in a game four times this season, tying the Major League record set by Ken Caminiti in 1996 with San Diego.
