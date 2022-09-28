Packers coach Matt LaFleur preaching caution when it comes to scheming against Brian Hoyer

“[He’s] a guy I have a lot of respect for,” Matt LaFleur said Wednesday when asked about Hoyer. “My brother was on that staff in Cleveland when he was there as a starter. Then they had him in San Francisco as well.

Mike LaFleur, Matt’s younger brother and the offensive coordinator with the Jets, has been an assistant on two of the teams Hoyer has played for.

If Packers coach Matt LaFleur needs any more information about Brian Hoyer when it comes to preparing for this week’s game against the Patriots, he might be inclined to give his brother a call.

Advertisement

“I remember watching a lot of [film] from the 2014 season. You looked all the great plays that he made and you’d think he was one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He’s been doing that for a really long time.”

The 36-year-old Hoyer, who entered the league with New England in 2009, has started one game with the Patriots in his career, that coming in 2020. It appears that he’ll get the second start for New England Sunday, after starter Mac Jones went down with an ankle injury in this past Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

LaFleur says Hoyer’s knowledge of the system means they have to be cautious when it comes to the defending the veteran.

“He’s going to know their system inside and out. That’s always going to present some challenges when you have a veteran as opposed to a more inexperienced player,” he said. “Although I don’t want to take anything away from Mac. He’s been unbelievable having a Pro Bowl year last year and is having a great year this year as well.

“You just have to adjust and adapt. It’s different when you’re going from a guy that’s a real mobile quarterback and then you go to a pocket passer. I don’t expect a whole lot of difference in their game plan and how they’ll try to attack us.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.