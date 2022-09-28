Rich Hill once predicted he could pitch into his 40s. In a Red Sox win over the Orioles, the 42-year-old turned back the clock once more.

Both in role and delivery, Hill’s changes were drastic. Yet he spoke as a man without doubt.

For the first time in his career, the lefthander was entering spring training as a reliever. He’d agreed to drop his arm slot and adopt a sidearm delivery to present the sort of look that would make life miserable for hitters as a curveball-flipping weapon in the late innings.

In the spring of 2011, in his first spring training with the Red Sox, Rich Hill had a vision.

“I have so much conviction about what I’m doing,” he said at the time. “I believe I can pitch for another 10 years.”

The proclamation sounded absurd. Hill was, after all, about to turn 31. Who pitches into their 40s?

The answer, it turns out, is Hill — and beyond even his ambitious 2011 forecasts. On Wednesday night, 12 seasons removed from his claim, Hill took the mound at Fenway Park — the same venue where the Milton native’s big league visions formed in the 1980s, long before most of his teammates were born.

It was his 25th start of the year, the most starts ever by a Sox pitcher at age 42 or older. Yet he wasn’t merely punching in. With a dazzling array of looks and pitches, the lefthander delivered six shutout innings in which he struck out nine as the Red Sox quieted the Orioles in a 3-1 win.

The bullpen stint and sidearm delivery — at least as a primary look — are now parts of the distant past, an experience that only helped him to diversify his repertoire and to more fully explore the variation and artistry of pitching.

That exploration is an ongoing one, made evident by Hill’s willingness this year to incorporate a cutter as never before while also dusting off a changeup with a frequency unseen since a career rebirth as a starter with the Sox in September 2015.

Those two pitches merely add to a fascinating ensemble of offerings – an 88-92-mile-per-hour fastball, a curveball that dances like few others, a sprinkling of mid-60s, drop-down sliders – that has allowed Hill to continue to perform at a high level (8-7, 4.41 ERA for the year).

Every once in a while — with Wednesday night’s effort being the latest example — it is a combination that produces magic. More often, he is a case study in creativity and maniacal competitiveness, a barking, grunting, profaning vision of commitment to his craft.

“He’s very passionate. You see it from the other side and it’s like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy.’ But he’s not. He has a great heart. He cares about his teammates,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “I’ve been saying all along, he can pitch as long as his family lets him pitch. ... He still has stuff he can work and get better at and he loves to compete.”

This has been a special year for Hill, one in which he’s been able to live at home and to bring his 11-year-old son, Brice (who has a nameplate on his father’s locker) to the ballpark. Yet it’s also been a year in which the primary pull drawing Hill back to the game — the pursuit of a ring — will once again elude him.

For how much longer can Hill continue his championship quest on the mound? What is his future?

Who knows. Hill still has a desire to compete, but to do so within the context of his family life. He’s expressed an openness to anything – starting, relieving, opening, a bulk innings role – while suggesting curiosity about whether teams might welcome him for a partial season, something that pitchers such as Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt did in the latter stages of his career.

Hill will have the offseason to answer such questions. For now, he has one more opportunity in 2022 to take the mound at Fenway Park next week and to lose himself completely in the opportunity to compete as a member of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox cruised to a relatively comfortable victory behind Hill. Alex Verdugo led the way with a run-scoring single in the first and then tucking a solo homer (his 11th) just inside the Pesky Pole in the bottom of the sixth inning. In between those two strikes, Abraham Almonte demolished a ball, sending a solo homer to right against Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (8-6).

After Hill’s exit, Ryan Brasier delivered a scoreless seventh inning and, after Kaleb Ort gave up a solo homer in the eighth to Robinson Chirinos, Matt Barnes closed it out with a scoreless ninth punctuated by a strikeout of Adley Rutschman for his sixth save of the year.

The Red Sox, who were wearing their City Connect uniforms, improved to 8-2 this year and 14-4 overall in yellow.

Alex Speier