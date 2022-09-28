Son of Roger Maris believes Aaron Judge should be considered true home run king if he gets to No. 62

The son of the late Yankee slugger, who was on hand to see Judge tie his father’s mark Wednesday in Toronto, said if Judge can hit one more this season, his 62 should be the new standard. The Yankees have seven games remaining in the regular season.

If Aaron Judge can connect for his 62nd homer this season, Roger Maris Jr. left no doubt as to who he feels should be the single-season home run champion.

“I think it means a lot for a lot of people,” Maris said of Judge and his pursuit. “He’s clean. He’s a Yankee. He plays the game the right way. And I think it gives people a chance to look at somebody who should be revered for hitting 62 home runs. And not just as a guy who did it in the American League.

Advertisement

“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” he added. “That’s really who he is if he hits 62. I think that’s what needs to happen. Baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something.”

Maris was taking a shot at the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, all of whom surpassed his father’s mark, but later were embroiled in scandal regarding performance-enhancers.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.