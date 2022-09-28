fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB

Watch: Toronto fan can’t hold on to Aaron Judge’s 61st homer

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
Judge had plenty of reasons to smile after clouting No. 61, but the Toronto fan who came up just short of catching the legendary homer wasn't as happy.Cole Burston/Getty

One Toronto fan came within inches of catching Aaron Judge’s American League-record-tying home run Wednesday, only to miss out on the milestone by inches.

Judge, who connected on his 61st homer in the top of the seventh, hit a blast to left field. A Toronto fan, leaning over the railing, appeared to have a bead on the ball, but couldn’t hang on, as it dropped into the Blue Jays’ bullpen.

The person who did hang on to the ball was Toronto bullpen catcher Matt Buschmann, per multiple reports. Buschmann is the wife of NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh … who (jokingly) didn’t sound happy that Buschmann gave up the baseball so willingly.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video