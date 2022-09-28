Watch: Toronto fan can’t hold on to Aaron Judge’s 61st homer

One Toronto fan came within inches of catching Aaron Judge’s American League-record-tying home run Wednesday, only to miss out on the milestone by inches.
Judge, who connected on his 61st homer in the top of the seventh, hit a blast to left field. A Toronto fan, leaning over the railing, appeared to have a bead on the ball, but couldn’t hang on, as it dropped into the Blue Jays’ bullpen.
Welp... pic.twitter.com/ycVW6xEynd— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 29, 2022
The person who did hang on to the ball was Toronto bullpen catcher Matt Buschmann, per multiple reports. Buschmann is the wife of NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh … who (jokingly) didn’t sound happy that Buschmann gave up the baseball so willingly.
Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. pic.twitter.com/37HmHIoomS— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022
