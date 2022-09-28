Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu expected to return Friday

Before the Yankees wrapped up their series in Toronto on Wednesday, manage r Aaron Boon e said LeMahieu would go through another full workout after hitting and running Tuesday.

LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4 because of a sore toe on his right foot. He is batting .262 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 120 games.

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday’s series opener against Baltimore.

Boone also said Giancarlo Stanton is not expected to return to the outfield in the postseason. Stanton has not played defense since returning from the injured list Aug. 25 after missing 28 games because of left Achilles tendinitis.

Advertisement

“Just trying to get him going offensively and get him going there but outfield right now seems like not in the mix,” Boone said.

Stanton was out of the starting lineup Wednesday. He is batting .146 (14 for 96) and has struck out 40 times since returning from the IL.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

New York has its final off day of the regular season Thursday, then concludes its home schedule with a weekend series against the Orioles.

The Yankees close out the regular season with four games at Texas, including a doubleheader Tuesday.

Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds

Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie the score 3-3.

After Yohan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz (6-3) intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman dumped a two-out single into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second. Newman has seven walkoff hits.

Advertisement

“In that situation, I just take a deep breath, go pitch to pitch and try to get a good pitch to hit,” Newman said. “It’s always special anytime to come through. For my teammates, for the crowd, the organization just to end the game on a walk-off is awesome.”

Pittsburgh (59-97), last in the NL Central, pulled within a game of the Reds (60-96), who are headed to their worst record since going 64-98 in 2015. The Pirates have won seven in a row against Cincinnati.

“It’s tough to come in here and lose the series against the Pirates,” Farmer said. “I think it’s a series we should have won.”

Bryse Wilson allowed three hits — all to Jose Barrero — in eight shutout innings, Pittsburgh’s longest scoreless outing since Iván Nova against Arizona on June 22, 2018 against Arizona.

Longtime Royals catcher, manager John Wathan to retire

Longtime big league catcher and manager John Wathan announced Wednesday that he will retire after this season, ending a career in professional baseball that included 47 of 51 years spent with the Kansas City Royals.

Nicknamed “Duke,” Wathan was a first-round pick of the Royals in 1971 and eventually spent 10 seasons behind the plate for them. That included his memorable 1980 season in which he hit .305 and helped Kansas City win the AL pennant, and their 1985 season, when he helped the club win its first World Series title in his final year before retiring as a player.

Wathan went into coaching and managed the Royals from 1987 into the 1991 season before spending part of the 1992 season managing the Angels. He also did some broadcasting work for Kansas City before returning to the Royals in a player development role, eventually helping the club win two more AL pennants and the 2015 World Series.

Advertisement

“I’m very fortunate to have worked with the Royals, the classiest organization in baseball, and with so many great people throughout the years,” Wathan said. “I’m grateful for the tremendous support from all the great Royals fans throughout the years, and my wife Nancy and I are proud to have made Kansas City our home and be part of this community.

“This was my dream as a kid,” Wathan added, “and I have had a full and blessed life to join this organization at 21 and work here until almost turning 73.”