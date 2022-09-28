fb-pixel Skip to main content

US urges Americans to leave Russia ‘immediately’

By Associated PressUpdated September 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
People carrying luggage walked past vehicles with Russian license plates on the Russian side of the border with Georgia.-/Photographer: -/AFP

MOSCOW — The US Embassy in Moscow has issued another security alert for Americans in Russia, warning them to depart “immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.”

The embassy cited the ongoing partial mobilization in Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” it said.

An Aug. 15 security alert from the embassy warned that Americans could be harassed in Russia and have difficulty obtaining consular assistance.

