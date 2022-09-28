US urges Americans to leave Russia ‘immediately’

MOSCOW — The US Embassy in Moscow has issued another security alert for Americans in Russia, warning them to depart “immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.”
The embassy cited the ongoing partial mobilization in Russia for the war in Ukraine.
“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” it said.
An Aug. 15 security alert from the embassy warned that Americans could be harassed in Russia and have difficulty obtaining consular assistance.