TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Apple TV+ announces some series return dates

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 29, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses," which returns for season 2 on Dec. 2.APPLE TV+

I’ve been impressed by Apple TV+, which has become almost essential without offering subscribers a library filled with oldies. Just this year, they’ve delivered “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Black Bird,” “The Afterparty,” “Loot,” and “Bad Sisters,” all ranging from good to excellent.

The streamer has just announced the return dates for a few of its shows. “Little America,” a charming anthology series whose episodes tell stories of immigrants in the United States, will be back for season 2 on Dec. 9, after an almost three-year absence. I’m hoping the new batch of episodes will be as affecting as the first.

“Mythic Quest,” the winning gaming-workplace comedy from some of the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” folks, will be back for season three on Nov. 11. “Slow Horses,” the spy thriller starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, returns for season 2 on Dec. 2. And “The Mosquito Coast,” with Justin Theroux on the run from a drug cartel with his family, will return on Nov. 4.

Rob McElhenney in "Mythic Quest," which returns for season three on Nov. 11.Apple TV+


