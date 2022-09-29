Author readings around Boston Oct. 2-8

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Celeste Ng (“Our Missing Hearts”) is in conversation with Maggie Levine in person at 3 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Porter Square Books (Tickets are $40 for admission and a copy of the book).
MONDAY
Jürgen Renn (“The Evolution of Knowledge: Rethinking Science for the Anthropocene”) reads at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Kami Garcia (“Constantine: Distorted Illusions”) and Alys Arden (“Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend”) read in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Dani Pendergast (“Demon in the Wood”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Brandi Collins-Dexter (“Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future”) is in conversation with Deborah Douglas in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Terry Brooks (“Daughter of Darkness”) is in conversation with R. A. Salvatore in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
TUESDAY
Jerald Walker (“How to Make a Slave and Other Essays”) is in conversation with Crystal Haynes in person at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . Namwali Serpell (“The Furrows”) is in conversation with Tracy K. Smith in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Alyson Young Gregory and Jayarajan Kodikannath (“The Parent’s Complete Guide to Ayurveda: Principles, Practices, and Recipes for Happy, Healthy Kids”) read at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Malinda Lo (“A Scatter of Light”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Kylie Lee Baker (“The Empress of Time”) is in conversation with Amanda Foody in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Rita Zoey Chin (“The Strange Inheritance of Leah Fern”) is in conversation with E.B. Bartels in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Andy Weir (“Project Hail Mary”) reads at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $21.25 for admission and a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Daniel Bullen (“Daniel Shays’s Honorable Rebellion: An American Story”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . S.T. Gibson (“A Dowry of Blood”) is in conversation with Kit Mayquist in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Cody Keenan (“Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America”) is in conversation with Deval Patrick in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Justin Baldoni (“Boys Will Be Human: A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5 for admission).
THURSDAY
Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha (“The Future Is Disabled: Prophecies, Love Notes and Mourning Songs”) is in conversation with Sandy Ho at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . Kelly Lytle Hernández (“Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission, free for members) . . . Kate Colby (“Reverse Engineer”), Elisa Gabbert (“Normal Distance”), and Sommer Browning (“Good Actors”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Laurie Lico Albanese (“Hester”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
Kieran Setiya (“Life Is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way”) is in conversation with John Kaag in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Chen Chen (“Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Diane L. Rosenfeld (“The Bonobo Sisterhood: Revolution Through Female Alliance”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Pete Souza (“The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Back Bay Events Center at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $40 for admission, and $60.75 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Matthew E. Henry (“The Colored Page”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
SATURDAY
Sam Donovan and Kristen Wixted (“Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) read in person at 10 a.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . C.C. Harrington (“Wildoak”) reads in person at 3 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
