To celebrate ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ release, book a stay at ‘The Hocus Pocus Cottage’ in Danvers

The bargain rental for an overnight on Oct. 20 will goes to the first person who books the listing when it’s made available on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.,—so have your device of choice ready and fingers poised.

Calling all fans of the Sanderson Sisters, the wicked witches of the classic 1993 comedy “Hocus Pocus.” For one night only, a new Airbnb listing is offering one visitor and their guest the chance to stay in “The Hocus Pocus Cottage” in Danvers, a spookily-close replica of the witches’ iconic house, for only $31, plus taxes and fees.

The house is decked out with a lavish array of witchy decorations, including a giant cauldron in the living room, several collections of potion vials, paintings, and photographs, and plenty of vines and spiderweb-covered candles. Among the collection of books in the witches’ library, guests may find a copy of the famous “Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy” from the movie.

Yet another perk? A “socially distanced on-site concierge,” according to Airbnb’s listing, will show guests around and arrange their meals.

One word of warning for would-be renters of the mortal variety: “our precious cottage doesn’t come with ‘facilities’, if you will,” the listing reads. Instead, the hosts have “added a modern outhouse just steps from the home.” (The house does have wifi, though, according to the listing.)

You don’t have to stay at the cottage to revisit the world of “Hocus Pocus”—the movie’s long-awaited sequel “Hocus Pocus 2,” will be available to stream starting Friday on Disney+. Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler all reprise their roles as the three sisters in the new film.

In Salem, a few miles south of the “The Hocus Pocus Cottage,” you can get another peek into the Sandersons’ world. The original movie’s opening scenes were filmed at Pioneer Village, a “living history museum,” according to their website, that’s open to visitors in Salem’s Forest River Park.

You can also visit Salem’s Ropes Mansion (the setting for the Halloween party protagonist Max attends), which is owned by the Peabody Essex Museum. The mansion is available for house tours on Saturdays and Sundays, and has gardens open to the public for free visits.

View “The Hocus Pocus Cottage” listing at airbnb.com/hocuspocus2.

