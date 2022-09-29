Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 25

1. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

2. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

3. The Bullet That Missed Richard Osman Pamela Dorman

4. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

7. Less Is Lost Andrew Sean Greer Little, Brown

8. Lessons Ian McEwan Knopf

9. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

10. Nona the Ninth Tamsyn Muir Tordotcom

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

2. The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 Peter Baker, Susan Glasser Doubleday

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

4. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

5. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber Andy Borowitz Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

6. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Neil deGrasse Tyson Henry Holt and Co.

7. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II Buzz Bissinger Harper

8. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

9. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury Publishing

10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

5. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. Still Life Sarah Winman Putnam

10. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

8. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

9. Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings Neil Price Basic

10. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.