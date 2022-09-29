Former eBay exec who ran scheme to harass Natick couple sentenced to 57 months in prison

But there will be further legal fallout from the 2019 crime spree against David and Ina Steiner , who published a website called Ecommercebytes that drew the ire of top eBay officials. Five more former employees who worked for Baugh and have pleaded guilty are yet to be sentenced. The Steiners are suing the former employees, the company, and its former chief executive, Devin Wenig, among others.

Jim Baugh, eBay’s former head of global security, will also have to pay a fine of $40,000. He was ordered to report to prison after Thanksgiving in early December.

The former eBay executive who concocted a bizarre scheme to stalk and harass a Natick couple was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Thursday, bringing to a close one chapter of the horrific story of the tech company’s internal security gone awry.

US District Judge Patti Saris handed down Baugh’s sentence after a two-hour hearing. “It isn’t just one thing, we all do stupid things which are aberrational at moments, but this was a pattern of cruel conduct,” Saris said during the hearing. “I don’t even understand it all.”

During the hearing, Baugh turned to face the Steiners and apologized. “I was 100 percent responsible for everything that happened on my watch,” he said. “For that, I am truly sorry.”

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 71 months and a fine of $60,000, while Baugh’s lawyers argued a sentence of 30 months with no fine was appropriate.

Baugh joined eBay in 2016 after a career in security that included protecting Bill Gates at Microsoft and later as part of the security team for the billionaire’s foundation, according to filings by Baugh’s lawyers. Baugh also served in the Central Intelligence Agency and worked as a private security contractor, once helping safeguard then-Vice President Joe Biden at the 2016 Oscars.

While at eBay, Baugh heard repeated complaints about the Steiners’ website from superiors including then-CEO Wenig. Starting in June, 2019, Baugh directed a campaign to harass the Steiners that included scrawling graffiti on a fence in their yard in Natick and sending a series of disturbing deliveries to their house including live spiders and a bloody pig mask. In August 2019, Baugh escalated the campaign by traveling with some of his employees to Natick and following the Steiners around town.

The Steiners reported the incidents to Natick police, who quickly connected the culprits back to eBay and called in the FBI. As the scheme unraveled, Baugh oversaw a coverup that included erasing phone messages, lying to eBay investigators and police, and creating a false document to avoid the blame.

The Steiners, speaking at the sentencing hearing, said they felt terrorized and feared for their lives.

“Our emotional well-being has been shaken not only by the initial terror inflicted by the perpetrators, but also the ensuing sleepless nights, the anxiety, anger, depression, insecurity about our future and the immense amount of bandwidth that this case has taken up in our lives,” David Steiner said in a statement filed with the court.

Baugh, 47, was the second member of the scheme sentenced. In 2020, former eBay security supervisor Philip Cooke, who worked for Baugh, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. David Harville, former director of global resiliency, is scheduled to be sentenced later on Thursday and four other defendants will be sentenced in coming weeks.

Baugh declined to comment on his way out of the courtroom.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.