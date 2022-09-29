Wu tells Greater Boston Chamber audience that her interests are aligned with theirs

The future of downtown Boston is weighs heavily on many business leaders. Foot traffic remains at roughly half the levels of before the COVID-19 pandemic sent office workers home in early 2020, affecting stores and restaurants that relied on busy streets. Wu said office occupancy levels are still only around 30 percent in the city’s core because so many people are working remotely or on a hybrid schedule. Roughly one out of two downtown workers has a job that can be done remotely.

Wu focused on four themes that are priorities for local business leaders —transportation, affordable housing, downtown revitalization, and workforce development.

In her highest-profile speech focused on business since taking office last fall, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made her case on Thursday morning to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce that her interests and goals were aligned with the executives in the room.

As a result, the Wu administration has been working with Boston Consulting Group to plan a strategy for downtown’s future. That report will be released in the coming weeks, she said.

Along those lines, Wu said she hopes to bring thousands of new residents to downtown through the conversion of unused office spaces into homes, and by redeveloping city-owned real estate. She said she plans to make City Hall Plaza “a new cultural and civic center of gravity” when it reopens after a lengthy renovation this fall. The city will invest millions of dollars in cultural events and “placemaking” across downtown, and will offer support for dozens of new retail operations launched by diverse entrepreneurs to fill some of downtown’s many vacancies, she added.

The administration also plans to launch a “commercial acquisition program” to help artists and entrepreneurs gain ownership of their spaces by using tools available through the Boston Planning & Development Agency. The hope is to build wealth among small-business owners and to ensure they don’t get priced out.

Wu also touched on what she hopes to do to spur affordable housing construction beyond downtown. She said she will soon sign an executive order to accelerate the production of affordable housing. She said her staff has found that it takes an average of 11 months to get approvals for affordable housing developments; her executive order will aim to cut that time in half, and to make approval processes more predictable.

She noted that city officials are plowing $380 million from federal recovery funds and city funds to preserve existing affordable units, finance new housing, and boost homeownership.

But she steered clear of mentioning several of the more controversial proposals she is pursuing to boost affordable housing, including her push to gain state approval to impose rent stabilization rules in the city, as well as her administration’s review of how to increase affordable housing requirements tied to large new construction projects.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.