Fine art, ghost stories, and stylish hotel workspaces

Arts lovers will be thrilled to learn that the 24th Annual Boston International Fine Art Show is returning to the South End after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus (Oct. 20-23). The Cyclorama at the Boston Center for the Arts will host the event in its 15,000-square-foot circular space. A catered Gala Preview opening (Oct. 20; 5:30-8:30 p.m.) offers collectors a chance to be among the first to purchase works from 40 galleries offering a range of fine art from Old Master to Contemporary. Two special exhibits debut this year: The Mark Baum Estate (1903-1997), a rediscovered Polish-born American artist; and the estate of Boston artist David Omar White (1927-2009). “Emerge” will feature contemporary work of 13 juried emerging and midcareer artists. Programs are free with show admission, including panel discussions and a free appraisal clinic by David Manzi of Manzi Appraisers. Tickets $15. Gala party/preview $75/$250. 617-363-0405, www.fineartboston.com

Get spooked by the ghosts of Old Deerfield and listen to their mysterious stories on “Deerfield After Dark: Historic Ghost Walks.”

HISTORIC GHOSTS TELL TALES

Get spooked by the ghosts of Old Deerfield and listen to their mysterious stories on “Deerfield After Dark: Historic Ghost Walks.” Happening four nights in October at Historic Deerfield, a museum of early New England life in an authentic 18th-century village, the new half-hour tours meet at the Visitor Center at Hall Tavern before walking to the Common where actors in costume portray village characters from Deerfield’s past, revealing personal stories in short vignettes. The tour finishes in front of the Deerfield Inn. Recommended for history buffs and spooky story lovers, ages 12 and up. Warm clothes and comfortable shoes are recommended for this outdoor event. Tour dates: Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 5:30, 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. Visitors must purchase timed tickets in advance. $20/$15 for members. 413-775-7214, www.historic-deerfield.org/events/2022/10/21/historic-ghost-walk

Those heading to Nashville may want to check out Curio Collection by Hilton’s newest offering, the Hotel Fraye Nashville.

THERE:

GRIT MEETS GLAM IN NASHVILLE

Those heading to Nashville may want to check out Curio Collection by Hilton’s newest offering, the Hotel Fraye Nashville. Located in the city’s buzzy Midtown neighborhood, the 200-room, new-build hotel includes a signature ground-floor restaurant; swank rooftop bar and lounge; and amenities such as outdoor pool deck, modern fitness center with the latest Peloton technology and yoga studio. Guest rooms blend gritty industrial accents (think high concrete ceilings, exposed brick and minimalist metal furnishings) with lavish design touches and curated furniture designed to evoke a chic urban aesthetic. Both public spaces and guest rooms tout graffiti murals, fashion editorial-style photography, and abstract art. Rates from $299. 615-321-1007, www.hotelfrayenashville.com

REMO is debuting modular offices in hotels as a modern solution for business travelers, digital nomads, freelancers, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

STYLISH HOTEL WORKSPACES

In a digital, always-connected world, remote work is here to stay. So REMO is debuting modular offices in hotels as a modern solution for business travelers, digital nomads, freelancers, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs. All REMO workspaces have floor-to-ceiling windows affording inspiring views; a door secured by a Smart lock that can be used via the mobile phone app; high-speed Internet connection; ergonomically designed furniture; terrace; hot coffee, tea, and bottled water; and food and beverage delivery service. The company’s flagship location at Sensira Resort & Spa, along the Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico, offers workspaces arrayed along the rooftop terrace. By the end of 2022, REMO is scheduled to open at three more locations in Miami, Houston, and Austin, Texas. Nightly rates at Sensira start at $327 per room. When the hotel is booked through the REMO app, the use of the workspaces is complimentary. Otherwise, the workspace alone is $50 per 24 hours. remo.club.

The gift of travel just got easier with Tinggly, a global experience gifting company on a mission to help people share meaningful gifts that create lasting memories.

EVERYWHERE

EXPERIENCE GIFTS FOR TRAVELERS

The gift of travel just got easier with Tinggly, a global experience gifting company on a mission to help people share meaningful gifts that create lasting memories. The Tinggly team of travel experts narrows down the world’s best experiences, making them easy to gift to anyone around the world, including thousands of experiences and hotel stays in more than 100 countries. The buyer, the gift recipient, and the experience chosen can all be in different countries. Each of the gift boxes contains a range of handpicked options, giving the recipient the freedom to decide the what, when, and where. Experiences include cultural tours, skydiving, bungee jumping, gourmet experiences, adventure driving, spa and beauty sessions, landmark visits, extreme sports, and more. The best part? There’s no expiration date on when the recipient must choose an experience from their gift box, allowing plenty of time to plan ahead. www.tinggly.com

Performance and sustainability combine in the Mono Air Houdi, the newest hooded fleece offering by Houdini. Studio CA

VERSATILE JACKET FOR ALL SEASONS

Performance and sustainability combine in the Mono Air Houdi, the newest hooded fleece offering by Houdini. Engineered to reduce microfiber shedding by 80 percent — significantly reducing the risk of microplastic waste ending up in the ocean — the light, stretchy four-season insulation garment is perfect for all types of activities, from a cold ski tour in the backcountry, snuggling up après ski, or trekking on fall hiking trails. Unlike conventional fleece, where cut-off fibers are exposed, the long Mono Air fibers are knitted into small pockets that trap warm air from your body to create insulation in a smooth, breathable fabric that is ideal for layering. Available for men and women in multiple colors in jacket, crew, and half zip style. $220. houdinisportswear.com/en-us/clothing/sweaters-hoodies/mens-mono-air-houdi-220714

NECEE REGIS

