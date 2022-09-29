Jonathan Jones on St. Lucia, bringing his speaker, and packing early

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones said he can’t get enough of the Caribbean — especially St. Lucia, where he enjoys hiking (“We climbed the Pitons, which was pretty amazing,” he said), socializing with the locals, and spending time on the beach — especially if a massage is involved. The Carrollton, Ga., native, who played football at Auburn University, was drafted by the Patriots in 2016. The 29-year-old defensive back, who has won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, said in a recent interview (after a preseason practice) that he has a “good feeling” about the 2022 season. And while Jones is focused right now on football, he said he hopes to go on an African safari in the off-season in the not-too-distant future. We caught up with the new dad, who lives in Norwood with his girlfriend, Andressa Barboza (who works in database management), and their 4-month-old son, Jaiden, to talk about all things travel.

Anywhere in the Caribbean. I especially like St. Lucia. The people are nice, it’s a small island. Just hang out with the people, do excursions, hikes early in the morning … it’s perfect. I [also] love going to a street party late at night.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Fried red snapper from the Caribbean. And to drink? A good rum punch — anything with tropical fruit.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Africa. I’d like to go on an African safari and see all of the animals. I hope to do that during one of these upcoming off-seasons.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A speaker. I love music. I love to sit by the beach, listen to my music … bring the party with me. If I leave my speaker, I’m mad. I like to play reggae … definite beach vibes.

Aisle or window?

Tough one. Aisle for accessibility, window for the view. So either one — just not the middle. Never the middle.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Going to California with my family — my parents and two older sisters — when I was 11 or 12. We did Sacramento, San Francisco … and saw the Golden Gate Bridge.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I would say sleep in, but I can’t really sleep in. It sucks because I wish I could sleep in. I’ve always been a morning person, even before the baby. I love massages. If they offer a massage by the beach, I’m definitely going to do that — and fall asleep. That’s the best.

Best travel tip?

I would say something that I don’t do and that is pack early, because you’re going to forget something and get to the airport and wish you had remembered it. So pack early and be prepared.