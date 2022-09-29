Annoying, yes, but will they also make you sick? UMass professor calls for more study of risk from houseflies

Here’s some disturbing food for thought when a housefly buzzes around your lunch. A University of Massachusetts Amherst professor is arguing that more attention needs to be paid to “synanthropic” flies — the non-biting flies that live alongside us — as potential disease carriers.

“Synanthropic flies may be even more important in disease transmission than blood-sucking flies,” John Stoffolano, professor of entomology at the university’s Stockbridge School of Agriculture, wrote in a review article that appeared last month in the journal Insects.

“Synanthropic flies have largely been ignored. Blood-feeding flies have taken the limelight, but we should pay attention to the ones that live among us because they get their nutrients from people and animals that shed pathogens in their tears, feces and wounds,” Stoffolano said in a statement from the university.