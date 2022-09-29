Explore the data: Poll of New Hampshire voters

A new poll of likely New Hampshire voters finds Senator Maggie Hassan leading her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc. Meanwhile, Governor Chris Sununu holds a strong lead over Democrat Tom Sherman in the race for governor.
The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll surveyed 500 likely voters in live telephone conversations from Sept. 23-26. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. Explore the data here.
