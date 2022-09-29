Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lynn Harbor

Five people were rescued after a small boat capsized in Lynn Harbor Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Around 10:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a capsized dingy a few hundred yards off the coast, Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said. People onshore had noticed the capsized boat in the water and notified the local harbormaster, he said.

The five people, who were wearing life vests, told responders that they were in the water for about 30 minutes, Archer said. The fire department and harbormaster sent kayaks and a boat to transport the people to land.