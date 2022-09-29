Get ready for giant pumpkins and the demolition derby: The Topsfield Fair is back

One thing that will be missing this year is the popular poultry show. Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, over concern about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, fair officials made the difficult decision not to open the Poultry Building.

Visitors can browse the many displays of fruits and vegetables — including the giant pumpkins — watch the bees making honey, enjoy the Swifty Swine Racing & Swimming Pigs, or take a heart-pounding turn on the midway rides.

The 204th annual Topsfield Fair is back through Monday, Oct. 10 with fun for everyone.

That still leaves lots to see and do. The Morrisville Equine College Six-Horse Hitch will be in the arena all week. There will be a bike stunt show daily and the fan-favorite demolition derby will be held on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. The Flying Wallendas will bring their daredevil high wire act to the Grandstand Oct. 8-10.

Chubby Checker performs at the Topsfield Fair in 2010. Topsfield Fair

As always, there will be plenty of entertainment highlights. Everyone will be doing the twist when Chubby Checker, 80, makes his fifth performance at the fair on Oct. 5. The ‘70s rock band KANSAS will take the stage on Oct. 6, and country star Trace Adkins performs Oct. 7. All concerts are at 7 p.m.

The fairgrounds are located on Route 1 in Topsfield.

Tickets prices for the 2022 fair are $20 every day and available in advance at topsfieldfair.org. On Oct. 3, admission for seniors (age 60 & over) is $10. Active US military personnel and their immediate families may attend for free on Oct. 4. Children under 8 are always free with an adult admission ticket.

