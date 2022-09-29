Lawyers warn plane companies not to destroy records relating to migrants’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Evidence that must be preserved, the lawyers said, includes flight logs, passenger lists, contracts with the state of Florida for transport of migrants, and communications with any of the defendants about any planned flights.

Lawyers for Civil Rights said it had sent letters to Vertol Systems and Ultimate JetCharters formally notifying them of a class action lawsuit brought by the migrants and Alianza Americas, a network of immigrant-led support organizations across the country. The letters warned both plane companies not to destroy evidence, and warned of potential federal court sanctions for any such destruction, the lawyers said in a statement.

Lawyers representing Venezuelan migrants who are suing Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for flying them to Martha’s Vineyard said Thursday that they had warned two plane companies to preserve any evidence surrounding the flights.

Advertisement

The lawsuit filed Sept. 20 in US District Court in Boston alleges that DeSantis and others involved in flying the migrants from Texas to Florida to Massachusetts in mid-September ran an illegal scheme that exploited vulnerable people with false promises of cash payments and job opportunities.

The lawsuit said the relocation was a “premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting” the vulnerability of immigrants who had fled to the United States “in a desperate attempt to protect themselves and their families from gang, police, and state-sponsored violence.”

In response to the lawsuit, DeSantis’s office has accused the lawyers of “political theater” and blamed underlying immigration problems on the “Biden administration’s reckless border policies.”

Scrutiny of the flights could also come from a different quarter.

Politico reported Wednesday that Massachusetts US Senator Edward Markey and four other members of the Massachusetts delegation had signed a letter asking US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate whether the flights broke the department’s rules by allegedly misleading those on board.

Advertisement

The letter invoked a rule issued during the Trump administration that prohibits charter operators from “misrepresenting” information like the “time of departure or arrival, points served, route to be flown, stops to be made, or total trip-time,” Politico reported.

Meanwhile, some of the migrants have been offered housing by residents, but roughly 50 of them are still living at Joint Base Cape Cod, according to a Cambridge immigration attorney who has been assisting them.

Susan B. Church said the migrants don’t have work authorization yet.

“They don’t have work authorization, so that’s the first issue. So it’s difficult to know where they’re going to financially obtain security,” Church said. “I think it’s really hard, as people can imagine, for any immigrant to pick up from a country where they know everyone and then move to this country.”

People who undertake the dangerous journey from South or Central America often start off suddenly and there is rarely a carefully planned journey to the United States, Church said.

”Usually, they’re fleeing their countries, and not in an organized fashion when they are leaving so they don’t have a lot of savings,” Church said. “It’s hard to get a start here.”

Church said some of the migrants have been offered housing by residents of Martha’s Vineyard, where they stayed briefly before being taken to the base on Cape Cod. “There’s been multiple offers for people to return there. I just don’t know if people have accepted it or not,” she said. “We’ve definitely heard from the people on the island that they would be happy to house people.”

Advertisement

She cautioned, however, that staying on the resort island where much of the economy goes on hiatus during the winter may not provide the economic boost the migrants are looking for. “All they want to do is work and support their families back home and stay safe,” she said.

The Globe has reported that DeSantis, considered a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, helped organize and finance the Venezuelans’ flights earlier this month as part of his political campaign to highlight the high volume of people crossing the US border and the need for “sanctuary states” to share the burden of caring for them. The migrants, however, were recruited in Texas not Florida, The Globe has reported.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.