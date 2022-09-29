Man shot and killed in Roxbury, police say

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Miller said, according to a recording of the briefing.

Boston police responded to the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. for a report of a person shot at 6:05 p.m., Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said during a media briefing.

A man died after he was shot and killed on Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury Thursday evening, just a short distance from where youth were playing football and soccer, officials said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office’s thoughts and prayers are with the man’s family.

“And as always, we need the community’s support and help here,” Hayden said. “Anytime something like this happens our concern is for the community at large. There’s no reason to believe that the community’s at risk at this particular time.”

Hayden pointed out that there were soccer games and football practice happening on fields nearby.

“We’re always concerned about our community and our people when these things happen, and we’re going to need people’s help and support, as always, as we attempt to work hard on this case,” Hayden said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470, Miller said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.