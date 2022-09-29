N.H. man set to admit role in death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis whose body was found in Abington state park

In an Nashua courthouse Thursday, Stapf is scheduled to formally plead guilty to manslaughter and other charges for his role in ending the life of the child and receive a sentence of between 22 years and 45 years in prison, according to New Hampshire court records.

Lewis, authorities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts ultimately concluded, lost his life to a brutal regimen of neglect, physical violence, ingestion of deadly fentanyl, malnourishment and pressure ulcers - an unrestrained parade of cruelty allegedly committed by his mother, Danielle D. Dauphinais and her boyfriend, Joseph B. Stapf.

The search for Elijah Lewis who disappeared from the New Hampshire neighborhood where he was living with his mother and her boyfriend ended on Oct. 23, 2021 when the remains of five-year-old boy were unearthed from a makeshift grave in the Ames Nowell State Park in Abington.

The sentence was negotiated between Stapf, his Public Defender Paul Borchardt and New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, according to court records. Stapf, 31, has also agreed to plead guilty to second degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering, records show.

Dauphinais, 36, is in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of first degree murder and second degree murder along with child endangerment, witness tampering and other charges, according to court records.

Lewis was last seen living with the two adults in Merrimack, N.H. and was missing for as long as six months before authorities started searching for him, the Globe has reported. He was born in Arizona in 2016 and spent much of his early life in the custody of his father following his parents’ contentious 2017 divorce, the Globe reported. At one point, according to court papers, a court order blocked Dauphinais from spending time with her son.

In May 2021, Lewis moved to New Hampshire to live with Dauphinais and Stapf. At the time, the couple was living with Stapf’s mother. Dauphinais, who complained that her son had behavioral issues, once likened him to a serial killer whom she wanted “gone,” the Globe reported.

After being charged with misleading authorities before Lewis’ body was discovered, Dauphinais and Stapf were both arrested in October 2021 by the New York Transit Police and were later returned to New Hampshire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





















