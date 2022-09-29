Police investigating sex assault in South Boston

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person who allegedly committed a sexual assault in South Boston early Friday morning.
In a statement, police said the assault occurred around 5:44 a.m. Friday in the area of D and W. 5th streets.
Police also released surveillance images of the suspect and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.
No information was provided about the age or gender of the victim.
