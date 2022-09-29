fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigating sex assault in South Boston

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 29, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Surveillance images of sexual assault suspect in Friday morning incident in South Boston.BPD

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person who allegedly committed a sexual assault in South Boston early Friday morning.

In a statement, police said the assault occurred around 5:44 a.m. Friday in the area of D and W. 5th streets.

Police also released surveillance images of the suspect and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

No information was provided about the age or gender of the victim.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

