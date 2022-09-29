RIPTA reduces service amid ‘unprecedented labor shortage’

Early morning, night, weekend and holiday service won’t be affected, RIPTA said. Riders should encounter fewer canceled trips — a major problem right now, even for schoolchildren — because the agency will run service “truer to schedule,” RIPTA said.

The reductions will go into effect Oct. 22, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said. The reductions will take place on Routes 17, 19, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 60, 63, 65X, 67, 72, 87, and 92.

PROVIDENCE — RIPTA will temporarily reduce bus frequency on a number of lines to deal with what it calls an “unprecedented labor shortage,” the authority announced Thursday.

Advertisement

“RIPTA is facing fierce competition from higher-paying private-sector companies for commercial drivers,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO, said in a news release. “As a result, this is causing a disruption for our customers in daily fixed-route bus service.”

The authority is negotiating with the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 on hourly pay increases for van operators.

RIPTA described the reductions as temporary, but did not give a date for when the current level of service would go back into effect — only “as soon as manpower permits.” RIPTA is not eliminating any routes. RIPTA makes service adjustments three times a year in response to passenger use or seasonal changes, but said that this round of reductions is “directly related to the agency’s struggle to competitively recruit new drivers in the current marketplace.”

Along with the service reductions. RIPTA is also making trip time adjustments on Routes 13, 29, and 67; adding a trip time to Route 54; and Route 92 will now serve Governor Apartments, the agency said. RIPTA urged people to check the new schedules to see how they might be affected.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.