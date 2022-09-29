Scammer impersonating police employees, using fake Caller IDs, authorities say

One woman reported receiving a call from someone who falsely identified themselves as “Chief Deputy Alphonso Johnson from Civil Process,” who told the woman she was in contempt of court for failing to appear for jury duty, the Suffolk County sheriff’s department said in a statement. As a result, the scammer said, she would have to pay $625 in the form of prepaid credit cards to settle the matter.

Authorities in Suffolk County are warning residents of an “elaborate scam” of someone impersonating police employees on phone calls to solicit money, officials said.

Some scammers use software that mimics the actual phone numbers of businesses and organizations to make the calls appear legitimate, the department said.

Along with the fake caller identification number, the scammer used a fake jury duty summons document with the woman’s name and address printed on it, the department said. It was also marked with the date that the scammer claimed the woman missed jury duty.

“The Department wants to emphatically reiterate that it does not call to collect money,” officials said in the statement.

People who receive similar calls to the jury duty scam should not give out personal information, take out money, or meet potential scammers, the department said. Instead, they should call the police department immediately.



