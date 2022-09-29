Warwick sues to recoup $385,000 in payments to firefighters

The Marcum report states that erroneous overpayments were based on an April 2013 memorandum of agreement entered into between the union and the then-fire chief allowing accrual of sick time beyond the amount authorized by the contract then in effect.

The lawsuit is based on an August 2021 report by the Marcum accounting firm, which said the city had made “excess payments” to firefighters of either $385,875 or $308,043, depending on which “payout scenario” was used.

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi on Thursday announced the city is suing the Warwick firefighters union, seeking to recoup $385,000 in “excess payments” made to city firefighters for unused sick time between 2013 and 2018.

Advertisement

Under law, a collective bargaining agreement cannot be altered or amended without the mayor’s signature and the City Council’s approval, but that process was not followed, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the 2013 memorandum of agreement is “null and void” and that any payments made pursuant to it were made in error. Also, the city is asking the court to order union members and the retirees to make restitution.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”I want to make it clear that in no way was this the fault of our firefighters,” Picozzi said in a statement. “They are hardworking, dedicated people. This is all the result of proper procedure not being followed.”

Now that the lawsuit has been filed, the mayor said, “There will be no further comment until the case is resolved or any other significant developments occur.”

Michael Carreiro, president of the Warwick firefighters union, referred questions to attorney Joseph F. Penza Jr., who could not be reached immediately for comment on Thursday.

Carreiro has said firefighters never received “excess payments” and there is no need for restitution. “There was nothing nefarious with what was going on,” he told the Globe in 2021. “There was no big scandal or scheme. It was a matter of contract interpretation.”

Advertisement

Carriero has said the union and the city disagreed about how to interpret a previous version of the contract, and they attempted to clarify that language with a memorandum of understanding in 2013, during former Mayor Scott Avedisian’s administration.

The union and the city entered arbitration over the issue during former Mayor Joseph J. Solomon Jr.’s administration, and in any case, the issue has now been clarified in a new contract, Carreiro has said.

Rob Cote, a Warwick resident who has been speaking out about the firefighter sick pay issue since 2016, said he is glad the city filed the lawsuit, but he said it has taken too long.

Cote said he and Ken Block, the Watchdog RI founder who ran for governor as a Republican and Moderate Party leader, obtained public records that they said showed firefighters receiving excess sick time payments. He said their calculations ended up being “right on the money,” but the city spent about $225,000 to hire Marcum to reach the same conclusion. And he said the city should try to recoup that money, too.

“Ken Block and I were condemned because we brought this out,” he said. “We were told we were going after the heroes of the city of Warwick. We were vilified because we did the research to protect the residents of the city of Warwick.”

Cote said Rhode Island Supreme Court precedent allows the city to hold those who signed the memorandum of agreement accountable. “I am hopeful they go after the three people who signed this illegal deal,” he said, referring to the union leader, fire chief, and city solicitor at the time.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.