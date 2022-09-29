‘We still have a way to go’: New MCAS scores show students continue to perform significantly worse than pre-pandemic

The scores offer the first measurements of how slowly students are progressing, and underscore national evidence that the pandemic erased years of progress and widened existing achievement gaps among high needs students. The spring exams were given toward the end of the first fully in-person school year since the pandemic began.

Students statewide performed worse on the English language arts exams than they did last year, when scores plummeted after a year of remote learning. However, the students slightly rebounded in their knowledge of math and science.

Massachusetts students continue to struggle academically, posting below pre-pandemic levels on the MCAS exams taken in the spring, according to results released Thursday.

“When we compare these results to pre-pandemic levels, we still have a way to go across all subject areas to fully recover all those learning losses,” Jeffrey Riley, the state’s education commissioner, said Wednesday in a media briefing.

Riley said it could take up to five years before students fully catch up.

The percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations fell two points to 50 percent on the grade 10 math exam and six points to 58 percent in grade 10 English. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations fell two points to 41 percent in English in grades 3 to 8, rose six points to 39 percent in math in grades 3 to 8 and one point to 43 and 42 percent in science in grades 5 and 8, respectively.

All scores remain below the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, with younger students further from their peers’ marks three years prior.

Gaps in performance among students of different demographics narrowed slightly, with Black and Latino students notably performing better on Grade 10 English than they did in 2019. Those gaps, which predated the pandemic, widened in the 2021 MCAS exams.

The spring’s MCAS tests were the second to be given since the onset of the pandemic. State education leaders canceled the spring 2020 tests because of the statewide lockdown, which forced an abrupt and bumpy shift to remote learning for more than a year. All students took complete MCAS exams this year, after half tests were administered in third through eighth grades last year.

This year’s MCAS scores bring with them a return of school accountability reports, based on the state measures such as MCAS scores, graduation rates and chronic absenteeism. But the state is not making new determinations on whether districts or schools are in need of assistance or intervention, or measuring progress toward targets. Instead, state education leaders said, the new data released Thursday will represent a new baseline for future targets.

Will Austin of the Boston Schools Fund, an organization that raises money to improve performance at Boston’s schools, noted that with accountability “paused,” the data is of use mainly to districts and schools, which received preliminary data beginning in late spring.

“In a year that there’s no accountability, it’s really clear, this data is for educators,” Austin said. “Districts and schools have access to the data for months. This data should be informing planning in the summer.”

The low MCAS scores reflect recently released data from the National Assessment for Educational Progress, or NAEP, often called “the nation’s report card,” which showed startling declines in elementary school math and reading scores, demonstrating students have lost decades of academic progress. Math scores on the NAEP exams declined for the first time ever while reading scores fell the most in 30 years on the tests, which were given to 9-year-olds from January to March in 2020 and in 2022.

While at least some achievement gaps did not widen on the spring’s MCAS, they remain stark. On the Grade 3 to 8 English exams, only about a quarter of Black students and about one in five Latino students met or exceeded expectations. Nearly half of white students did. All three groups scored worse than in 2019.

On the grade 10 English exams, 41 percent of Black students and 38 percent of Latino students met or exceeded expectations — up three and one points respectively. Sixty-five percent of white students met or exceeded expectations, down four points from pre-pandemic.

Asian students remained the highest performers, with 63 percent of students in grades 3 to 8 and 79 percent of students in 10th grade meeting or exceeding expectations on the English exam.

Districts will send scores to parents in the coming weeks.

Most districts reported similar trends to the state as a whole, with continuing declines on English paired with modest recoveries in some other tests. Just 20 districts had improvements in their grade 3 to 8 English performance, versus over 200 in grade 3 to 8 math. Even the districts with the highest-performing students, like Weston, Wellesley and Brookline, posted continued declines in grade 3 to 8 English. But so did the districts that the state has taken over due to low performance, Holyoke, Southbridge and Lawrence.

Some of the state’s highly regarded charter schools remain far below their pre-pandemic scores after partial recoveries and continued declines in 2022. The fractions of students at Roxbury Prep, KIPP Boston, and Boston Prep meeting and exceeding expectations on math exams remain more than 20 points below pre-pandemic levels.

The trajectory of Boston Public Schools on the exam was better than the state’s, with a smaller continued decline among grade 3 to 8 English students and small improvements on math, science and grade 10 English. But the recovery did not make up for the declines last year, which pushed the district’s already-low scores even lower.

In third to eighth grades, less than one third of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in English and nearly a quarter did in math, representing a decline of 2 percentage points and an increase of 4 percentage points versus last year respectively. Those marks are down six and nine points respectively from pre-pandemic.

In grade 10, 47 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in English, up two from 2021 — and 2019 — while 41 percent of students scored that high in math, a 3-point increase from 2021. That score remains 6 points down from 2019.

But scores, and trends, varied dramatically from school to school and even grade to grade. Boston’s Everett Elementary, for example, posted a 21-point increase in math, to 31 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, after experiencing a 32-point decline last year. Clap Elementary, on the other hand, showed a six-point decline to just 11 percent meeting or exceeding expectations in math, adding to a four-point decline in last spring’s test. Eliot K-8, one of the district’s highest-scoring schools, showed a modest rebound on math but continued declines in English, like the state as a whole.

Both state and city officials pointed to early literacy, writing and chronic absenteeism as particularly pressing concerns in the recovery. Statewide, English scores in grades 3 to 5 fell more than scores in grades 6-8, while essay scores on the English exams in grades 3-8 fell nearly 20 percent. Chronic absenteeism surged, with the number of students missing 10 percent of the school year more than doubling.

“Writing is something that hasn’t been picked up nationally,” Riley said. “Most states don’t incorporate this degree of writing into their state assessments, so we might be the canary in the coal mine.”

The state education board recently approved a new twice-a-year literacy screening mandate for students in kindergarten through third grades, while Boston officials said the district will have to “double down” on its equitable literacy strategy.

“We know that a lot of these students being able to engage with proficiency is being able to have access to engaging texts, texts that are relevant for them, and also are at grade level standards,” said Linda Chen, Boston’s senior deputy superintendent of academics. “So we’re really focusing on that.”

The Boston district has a number of measures in place to combat chronic absenteeism, from longstanding partnerships like the reengagement center to mini-grants for school-level programming funded with federal relief dollars.

“About four out of 10 students missed on average 18 or more days,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said. “That’s nearly a month of school. And so to let alone try to gain traction post-pandemic in what they missed, but then also try to accelerate learning so that we can close gaps, that’s where, you know, it becomes really difficult for the students and for the educators.”

Boston Public Schools leaders said the district had some bright spots relative to other urban districts, particularly among high-needs groups like English learners and students with disabilities, but said the focus has to remain on closing gaps.

“We need to hold true to equitable outcomes for all our students, and particularly focus on the students who are marginalized populations,” Skipper said. “We don’t want to take our eyes off that.”

Massachusetts school districts are receiving approximately $2.8 billion in state and federal pandemic relief money through 2024 to help put student learning back on track. As of June, more than two-thirds of those funds remained to be spent; districts had plans to invest heavily in summer programming and hiring for the new school year.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.