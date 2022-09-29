Woman indicted for Worcester house fire that killed four, officials say

She is also facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the statement said.

Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, a former resident of the home at 2 Gage St., was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury on four counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of arson of a dwelling, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said in a statement.

A woman was arrested Thursday on murder and arson charges in connection with a four-alarm house fire that killed four people in Worcester in May, officials aid.

Ngoiri is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Friday, the statement said.

Joseph Garchali, 47; Christopher Lozeau, 53; Vincent Page, 41; and Marcel Fontaine, 29. died in the fire, the statement said.

“The cause of their deaths involved smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” the statement said.

Worcester police and fire responded at 3:31 a.m. on May 14, the statement said. One resident jumped from a window to escape the flames and was seriously injured, while two other residents were also taken to a Worcester hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nearly 70 firefighters responded to the blaze, the Globe reported. No firefighters were injured.

Investigators became aware of snakes in one of the apartments during the investigation and authorities were forced to remove “a number of snakes” before the probe could continue, the Globe reported.

The fire also damaged a nearby building at 5 Eastern Ave., the statement said.





