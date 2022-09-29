Boston Public Health Commission warns of increase in COVID-19 particles in wastewater

The Boston Public Health Commission on Thursday encouraged residents take precautions against COVID-19 following a “significant spike” in virus particles found in local wastewater, suggesting higher levels of community spread, officials said.
The levels are the highest seen since May and have more than doubled over the past week, the commission said in a statement, pointing to increased time indoors related to the changing seasons, beginning of the school year, and arrival of college students in the city.
Because testing data often lags behind wastewater measures, officials expect to see rises in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the coming days, they said.
“This spike in our wastewater concentration is of great concern and another reminder that the pandemic is far from over,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s commissioner of public health, said in the statement. “The key to protecting ourselves remains the same, and these tools are particularly important given this current trend: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear masks indoors.”
The commission will host a free, family-focused vaccination and booster clinic at Franklin Park’s White Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with $75 gift cards available for those age 18 and older who get boosted or vaccinated, according to the statement. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be made at bit.ly/b2svaxbos, officials said.
Officials also recommend that people continue to wear masks indoors in public spaces to lower their risk of infection.