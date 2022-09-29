Boston Public Health Commission warns of increase in COVID-19 particles in wastewater

The Boston Public Health Commission on Thursday encouraged residents take precautions against COVID-19 following a “significant spike” in virus particles found in local wastewater, suggesting higher levels of community spread, officials said.

The levels are the highest seen since May and have more than doubled over the past week, the commission said in a statement, pointing to increased time indoors related to the changing seasons, beginning of the school year, and arrival of college students in the city.

Because testing data often lags behind wastewater measures, officials expect to see rises in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the coming days, they said.