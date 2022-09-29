Congress moves toward funding government, averting shutdown

Once Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) agreed to remove language from the legislation that would have overhauled federal rules for permitting large energy projects, the bill easily overcame a procedural vote in the evenly divided Senate on Tuesday, signaling a probable glide path to final passage.

The Senate is set to advance a continuing resolution - a bill to sustain government funding at current levels, often called a "CR" - on Thursday that would keep the government running through Dec. 16. The House will probably take up the measure Friday.

WASHINGTON — Congress is poised to pass stopgap legislation to avert a government shutdown, a rare bipartisan compromise on the eve of hotly contested midterm elections.

The legislation includes $12.4 billion in military and diplomatic assistance for Ukraine in its now seven-month-long war with Russia but does not include money the Biden administration requested for vaccines, testing and treatment for the coronavirus or monkeypox.

After Manchin's concession Tuesday, the permitting language was dropped from the bill. All Republicans and some Democrats had opposed the measure, raising the prospect last week that a fight over the issue might have led to a government shutdown.

"We're going to work quickly and work fast to finish the process here in the Senate and send a CR to the House so they can send it to the president's desk," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday. "With cooperation from our Republican colleagues, the Senate can finish his work as soon as [Thursday]."

The federal government's fiscal year ends Friday at midnight, and without a new law to fund the government, it would have had to shut down. That would have sidelined everything from federal services, such as anti-poverty food assistance and customer service functions at the Social Security Administration and IRS, to national parks, which would have closed. Some of the 2.1 million federal employees would have their paychecks deferred.

The effects would also be damaging for an already fragile economy - and both parties' chances at winning control of Congress in the November elections.

Democrats and Republicans are staring down polling data that shows control of both chambers of Congress is essentially a toss-up. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Wednesday that a GOP majority in the upper chamber was a "50-50 shot."

"We're in a bunch of close races," he said, adding, "It's going to be really, really close either way in my view."

The interim government funding bill mostly does not advance new spending. It does set aside an additional $1 billion for a low-income energy utility assistance program, roughly a 25 percent increase. Policymakers are bracing for higher energy costs this winter as Russia's war in Ukraine continues and most of the world's largest economies have weaned themselves off Russian fossil fuels.

The bill includes $12.4 billion in aid for Ukraine: $7.8 billion in combined direct and indirect military assistance, $4.5 billion in support of economic stabilization and $35 million to secure nuclear materials in Ukraine and respond to potential nuclear incidents.

That funding, Democratic leaders have said, is crucial. Ukraine's forces have staged counteroffensives in recent weeks to liberate territory formerly controlled by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin last week drafted up to 300,000 reservists to prosecute the Kremlin's waning attack and warned that nuclear weapons might not be off-limits in the conflict.

But some Republicans have voiced opposition to continued funding for Ukraine's defense and suggested that the U.S. aid package could shrink significantly if the GOP retakes Congress.

"I think the support for Ukraine will need to be a bipartisan issue in the future, just as it has been in the past," Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the Republican whip, said Wednesday, adding: "There are members on our side, and some members in the Democrat side for different reasons, who probably aren't going to be supportive of that effort. But if you look at what they've been able to accomplish, how they've degraded Russia's conventional warmaking capabilities, this is all in our, NATO's and, I would argue, in the world's best interest."

The stopgap funding bill also contains $2 billion for domestic disaster recovery efforts, including Western wildfires, floods in Kentucky and hurricanes in the Southeast.

It does not, though, include Manchin's environmental permitting measures for new energy projects. Manchin and Schumer struck a deal this summer to link the Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act to a vote on permitting.

His legislation would shorten environmental review periods for energy project construction and require the president to designate 25 energy projects of "strategic national importance." It would also require agencies to expedite approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile system awaiting final approval that is popular in West Virginia.

Republicans coalesced to block the measure, though changing permitting rules has been a popular issue on the right for years. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) put forward a competing bill that sapped GOP votes. Some senators, including Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), declared their opposition to Manchin's proposal because of environmental concerns.

As the government funding deadline neared, Schumer pulled the permitting text out of the continuing resolution, with Manchin's approval.

“I kept my commitment to Senator Manchin and look who blocked it - the Republicans,” Schumer said, noting that the permitting language would need 60 votes to defeat a filibuster.