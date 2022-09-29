Ian expected to make second landfall in South Carolina on Friday

After Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida, moving offshore later Thursday, it is expected to turn north and make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday as a strong tropical storm close to hurricane strength.
Heavy rainfall and storm surge were expected to produce flash, urban and river flooding across parts of South Carolina, especially along the coast, and southeastern Georgia on Friday and through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. The storm was then expected to weaken after moving farther inland across the Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday, the weather service said.
The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency and urged residents to monitor forecasts and make contingency plans, such as having emergency kits ready. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall are expected to cause downed trees, power outages and flooding, the National Weather Service in Atlanta said.
As the storm moves farther north on Friday and Saturday, North Carolina could see flooding and tornadoes, with parts of the coast potentially getting 7 inches or more of rain, the state’s Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday. The heavy rainfall could cause landslides in the mountains, the statement said.
Tornadoes remain possible in Florida on Thursday and in the coastal Carolinas on Friday, the weather service said.
Ian is predicted to approach Virginia from the Appalachians, with strengthening northeasterly winds. It could cause considerable flash, urban and river flooding this weekend across portions of the southern Appalachians, where landslides could also occur, the weather service said. Rainfall from Ian in the Blacksburg, Virginia, area is expected to begin on Friday, with periods of moderate to heavy rain through the weekend.
