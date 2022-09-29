Ian expected to make second landfall in South Carolina on Friday

After Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida, moving offshore later Thursday, it is expected to turn north and make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday as a strong tropical storm close to hurricane strength.

Heavy rainfall and storm surge were expected to produce flash, urban and river flooding across parts of South Carolina, especially along the coast, and southeastern Georgia on Friday and through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. The storm was then expected to weaken after moving farther inland across the Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday, the weather service said.

The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency and urged residents to monitor forecasts and make contingency plans, such as having emergency kits ready. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall are expected to cause downed trees, power outages and flooding, the National Weather Service in Atlanta said.