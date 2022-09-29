Supreme Court, dogged by questions of legitimacy, is ready to resume

If it is the conservative legal establishment’s dream, it has come at a cost.

The court’s 6-to-3 conservative majority quickly moved its jurisprudence sharply to the right, and there is no reason to believe the direction or pace is likely to change. This version of the court seems steadfast on allowing more restrictions on abortion, fewer on guns, shifting a previously strict line separating church and state, and reigning in government agencies.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday, but the nation, its leaders, and the justices themselves do not appear to be over the last one.

Polls show public approval of the court plummeted to historic lows — with a record number of respondents saying the court is too conservative — after the right wing of the court overturned Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of a constitutional right to abortion. President Biden is trying to put the court in the political spotlight, hoping the abortion decision’s shock waves rocked the foundation of this fall’s midterm elections, once thought to be a boon to Republicans.

And the justices themselves are openly debating what the court’s rightward turn has meant for its institutional integrity. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. defends his conservative colleagues, with whom he does not always agree, saying unpopular decisions should not call the court’s legitimacy into question.

On the other side, liberal Justice Elena Kagan increasingly is sounding an alarm about the next precedents that could fall and the implications for public perception of the bench.

Justices have agreed to revisit whether universities can use race in a limited way when making admission decisions, a practice the court has endorsed since 1978. Two major cases involve voting rights. The court again will consider whether laws forbidding discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation must give way to business owners who do not want to provide wedding services to same-sex couples. And after limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority in air pollution cases last term, the court will hear a challenge regarding the Clean Water Act.

Liberal justices sound worried.

‘’The court shouldn’t be wandering around just inserting itself into every hot-button issue in America, and especially it shouldn’t be doing that in a way that reflects one ideology or one set of political views over another,’’ Kagan said last week at Salve Regina, a Roman Catholic university in Rhode Island.

She said that disregarding stare decisis — the doctrine of abiding by past decisions in the absence of compelling evidence that change is required — undermines public confidence. ‘’It just doesn’t look like law when some new judges appointed by a new president come in and start just tossing out the old stuff,’’ she said.

The new justice this year is a liberal — Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first African American woman — who was nominated by Biden to fill the seat of Stephen G. Breyer, who retired after 28 years. Jackson will not change the court’s ideological makeup.

Breyer declared his last term on the court ‘’very frustrating’' in a recent interview with CNN. Breyer was known during his tenure for pragmatism and trying to reach compromise, and he seemed to warn the conservative majority against making further bold moves.

‘’You start writing too rigidly . . . the world will come around and bite you in the back,’’ he said.

No matter what the new term brings, it is unlikely to match the drama of its predecessor — a repudiation of decades of the court’s precedents on abortion rights. The leak of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding a restrictive Mississippi abortion law, created unprecedented tension at the court, which for a time was surrounded by a high black fence to ward off protesters.

The opinion, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas and the three justices chosen by then-President Donald Trump, achieved a decades-long conservative goal of overturning Roe.

‘’For many, that was a cause for great celebration,’’ said Irv Gornstein, the executive director of the Supreme Court Institute at the Georgetown Law Center. ‘’For many others, it shattered their faith in the Supreme Court. Inside the court, Dobbs has provoked a deeply divisive debate on what it means for the court to act with legitimacy.’’

Roberts voted to uphold the Mississippi law, but not to overturn Roe, calling that step too great a ‘’jolt’' to the legal system. But at a speech in Colorado last month, he defended justices who make controversial decisions.

‘’All of our opinions are open to criticism,’’ Roberts said in remarks to judges and lawyers. ‘’In fact, our members do a great job of criticizing some opinions from time to time. But simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court.’’